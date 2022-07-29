How to watch squash at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

A Commonwealth Games mainstay, squash is one of the flagship events of Birmingham 2022, spanning almost the entire duration of the Games itself. It's really five tournaments - 10 if you count the Plate competitions - rolled into one enormous festival of squash, and New Zealanders Paul Coll and Joelle King have top billing. Read on as we explain how to watch a squash live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

Live stream squash at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Friday, July 29 - Monday, August 8 Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist King reigned supreme on the Gold Coast four years ago, beating England's Sarah-Jane Perry in the showpiece event of the women's singles, while Coll was pipped to the top prize by Perry's compatriot James Willstrop in the men's singles.

Perry, who comes from Kenilworth just down the road, is sure to have a loyal crowd at her back, but will it be enough to push her that one step further?

Willstrop, who has stepped away from the limelight since that stunning victory over Coll four years ago, will certainly be in contention again, but the biggest threat to the world No.1 may instead come from Joel Makin, another local hero. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream squash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games squash live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch squash: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sports fans can live stream squash at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. Every squash session, meanwhile, starts at either 4am ET / 1am PT, 7am ET / 4am PT, 11am ET / 8am PT, or 1pm ET / 10am PT, apart from the medals session, which begins at 5am ET / 2am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a squash live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games squash live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games squash live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for squash at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games squash free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch squash: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the squash tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Every session starts at either 9am, 12pm, 4pm or 6pm BST, apart from the medals session, which begins at 10am. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch squash: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch the squash at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free squash live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) Every session gets underway at either 6pm, 9pm, 1am or 3am AEST, apart from the medals session, which starts at 7pm. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch squash at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

