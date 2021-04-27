The latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on April 28, 2021 at 10AM EST / 7AM PST / 3PM BST / 12AM April 29 AEST and we'll show you how to watch it live.

While previous Galaxy Unpacked events have focussed on smartphones, Samsung is promising something more powerful with this new Galaxy Unpacked event, with the invite claiming that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming", leaving many of us to suspect that it could be about to launch a new laptop (or series of laptops).

So, if you're a Samsung fan, you won't want to miss out on the new announcements, so read on to find out how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event

Samsung will be live streaming the event in a number of places. You'll be able to watch it from Samsung's Unpacked website, which currently has a countdown to when the event begins.

Samsung will also stream it from the Samsung YouTube channel. Once the video goes live there, we'll embed it on the page here, so you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event without leaving this page!

What we expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event

While Samsung makes Galaxy smartphones and tablets, the April event could be focussing on the company's computing devices instead.

This is because Samsung is going hard on the "most powerful Galaxy" messaging, and if that's true, then it'll very likely be a laptop, which are traditionally much more powerful than smartphones and tablets.

The invite could also have a little hint, with a blue square and shadow that makes a laptop-like shape.

While Samsung Galaxy devices are some of the most popular smartphones and tablets in the world, they've not had the same success in laptops and computing, so the April 2021 event could be the perfect time to show how it'll change that. Thankfully, we won't have long to wait.