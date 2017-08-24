How to watch Gamescom 2017: All the streams from Europe's biggest show

Update: Nintendo's still going strong with its livestreams and today you'll be able to tune in at 11am BST/ 3am PDT/ 6am ET for its second themed livestream, which focuses around the upcoming 3DS game, Metroid: Samus Returns as well as the rest of Nintendo's third day at the show.

Taking place every year in Cologne, Gamescom is one of the world’s largest consumer-facing gaming conventions. However despite its large crowds, not everyone is able to make it all the way to Germany year after year to get hands-on with the latest games.

Fortunately, if you have access to the internet you don’t have to miss out entirely. Thanks to the multitude of livestreams that are broadcast across the show’s duration you’ll be able to keep up with the latest news and see all of the new footage for the games you’re most excited about.

Gamescom 2017 opened on August 22 and will run until to August 26, but its livestreams kicked off as early as August 20. To make it easy for you to keep on top of the show, we’ve put together a chronological guide to all of the livestreams that are scheduled and instructions for how to watch them.

Sunday, August 20

Microsoft Live Show

Microsoft's first livestream of the show is now over, but if you want to watch an archived version we've embedded the YouTube video below.

Monday, August 21

EA Live Show

The EA event is now over, but if you missed it, or just fancy watching it again, we've embedded the video below.

Microsoft Age of Empires 20th Anniversary Celebration

Microsoft's second livestream was dedicated to the Age of Empires franchise and celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Although the broadcast is now concluded, you can watch an archived version of the stream below.

Wednesday, August 23

Nintendo presents Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey has been and gone, but you can catch up with everything you missed using the embedded archive below.

Thursday, August 24

Nintendo presents Metroid: Samus Returns

When? 11am BST/ 3am PDT/ 6am ET

11am BST/ 3am PDT/ 6am ET Where? Nintendo’s YouTube channel and on its special dedicated Gamescom website

If you’re looking to see more from Nintendo’s 3DS lineup, you might be interested in this livestream which will show footage from Metroid: Samus Returns and feature a conversation with the game’s producer Yoshio Sakamoto and creative director José Luis Márquez.

Those are all the confirmed livestreams thus far but keep checking back here where we’ll update if any more are announced.