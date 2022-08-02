How to watch athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022: live stream, track and field schedule

If there's one must-watch event at Birmingham 2022, it's the track and field athletics. Unmatched in its scale and variety, athletics is the bedrock of the Commonwealth Games, sporting competition in its purest form, and with 54 gold medals on the line at Alexander Stadium, it's where the Games will be won or lost. Want to see the sprinters, jumpers and throwers? Read on as we explain how to watch an athletics live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch all of the action for FREE.

Live stream athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 7 Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

With Dina Asher-Smith out of action, host nation England's hopes rest largely on the shoulders of reigning Commonwealth Games heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes, and British 100m title-holder Daryll Neita.

Scotland's Jake Wightman stunned the watching world by winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last month, and he has the chance to cement his status at the top of the tree. Once again, Wightman's compatriot Josh Kerr, and Kenyan duo Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang will be amongst those lining up against him.

If she runs, as she's expected to, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson looks a shoo-in to at least push the 200m Commonwealth record hard, while Andre De Grasse's late withdrawal has blown the men's race wide open.

As ever it's a jam-packed schedule, with 30 gold medals set to be contested across Saturday and Sunday, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games athletics live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch athletics: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sports fans in Canada can live stream athletics at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. Every athetics session, meanwhile, starts at around 5am ET / 2am PT, and 2pm ET / 11am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch an athletics live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games athletics live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games athletics live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for athletics at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games athletics free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch athletics: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Every athletics session starts at around 10am and 7pm BST. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch athletics: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch athletics at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free athletics live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) Every athletics session gets underway at around 7pm and 4am AEST. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch athletics at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Commonwealth Games athletics schedule

(All times provisional and in BST)

Tuesday, 2 August

Session 1 - 10am

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Women's T37/38 100m Round 1

Men's 100m Round 1

Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 800m Round 1

Women's 100m Round 1

Session 2 - 7.05pm

Women's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's T45-47 100m Round 1

Women's T37/38 100m Final

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Women's Discus Throw Final

Men's 10,000m Final

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Men's T45-47 100m Final

Women's T33/34 100m Final

Wednesday, 3 August

Session 1 - 10.30am

Women's 400m Round 1

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Men's 800m Round 1

Men's T11/12 100m Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men's 400m Round 1

Session 2 - 7pm

Men's High Jump Final

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Men's 100m Semi-Finals

Women's 100m Semi-Finals

Women's 10,000m Final

Women's Shot Put Final

Men's F42-44/61-64 Discus Throw Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Men's T37/38 100m Final

Men's 100m Final

Women's 100m Final

Thursday, 4 August

Session 1 - 10am

Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Men's Decathlon 100m

Women's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Women's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's 1500m Round 1

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Session 2 - 7pm

Women's F42-44/61-64 Discus Throw

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Long Jump Final

Men's T11/12 100m Final

Women's T53/54 1500m Final

Men's Discus Throw Final

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Friday, 5 August

Session 1 - 10.15am

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Women's 1500m Round 1

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

Session 2 - 7.05pm

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Shot Put Final

Men's 200m Semi-Finals

Women's 400m Semi-Finals

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Men's T53/54 1500m Final

Women's 200m Semi-Finals

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's 800m Semi-Finals

Men's 400m Semi-Finals

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Saturday, 6 August

Session 1 - 10.17am

Women's High Jump Final

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 1500m Final

Session 2 - 7pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's Pole Vault Final

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 800m Final

Men's 5000m Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Men's 200m Final

Women's 200m Final

Sunday, 7 August

Session 1 - 10.15am

Men's Triple Jump Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Men's 400m Final

Women's 400m Final

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Session 2 - 7.05pm

Women's Long Jump Final

Women's 1500m Final

Men's 800m Final

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Women's 5000m Final

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final