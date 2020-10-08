How to watch AMD Zen 3 launch online: Ryzen 5000 CPUs on show today

AMD is launching its highly-anticipated next generation of Zen 3 desktop processors, and we'll show you how to watch it live.

As has quickly become the norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic, AMD's Zen 3 launch will be an online only event, and anyone can tune in. It's due to start today, October 8, at 12PM EST / 5PM BST / 2AM AEST (October 9). You'll find the livestream below when it starts.

How to watch the AMD Zen 3 launch live

You can watch the AMD Zen 3 launch live via AMD's YouTube channel. To make things easier, though, we've embedded the live stream directly in this web page above - so you don't need to go anywhere!

AMD is also hosting the video on its events page. Titled 'A New Journey Begins', AMD is promising that the 'next wave of AMD Ryzen processors and the all-new Zen 3 architecture [will take] PC gaming... to new heights.' Exciting stuff.

What we expect from AMD's Zen 3 launch?

AMD hasn't been shy about hyping up its Zen 3 launch, and we're looking forward to seeing what new processors the company is bringing out. AMD has been on an incredible roll with its processors recently, and putting the pressure on arch nemesis Intel, so we're really excited about what we're going to see.

A recent leak suggests that the new processors won't be called Ryzen 4000, as many had expected (seeing as the previous generation was Ryzen 3000) but will be called Ryzen 5000. This gives us another hint at the kind of generational leap we could expect from these new processors.

It’s been so much fun getting ready. Looking forward to sharing what's next for @AMDRyzen. 😊 Join me tomorrow - October 8 at 11 CT https://t.co/hLv7CGFuQi #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/2sNd5IOFGhOctober 7, 2020

We expect to see desktop processors at this event, not mobile processors for laptops. As you can see from the tweet above from AMD CEO Lisa Su, the #GameOnAMD hashtag looks like it these CPUs will primarily be aimed at gamers and content creators.

We don't expect to hear anything about AMD's next-gen graphics cards, including the 'Big Navi' GPU today. Instead, it will hold a special GPU launch event on October 28.