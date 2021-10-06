How to upgrade to Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 (and why you shouldn't)

If you're looking to upgrade to Windows 11 without TPM 2.0, then we have good news and bad.

The good news is that it is possible to run Windows 11 on devices that don't support TPM 2.0, but the bad news is that Microsoft strongly advises against it. For the moment, Microsoft is still allowing PCs without TPM 2.0 to run Windows 11 using several workarounds, but there may come a time when the company puts its foot down and stops this ability all together.

Before we begin, this process is only for people who have a modern PC that doesn't support TPM 2.0 and therefore can't easily upgrade to Windows 11.

Check out our how to download and install Windows 11 guide for advice on checking if your PC is able to run Windows 11. If it can't because of TPM, then this guide is for you.

Make sure you check out our Windows 11 review as well, to find out if it's worth installing.

TPM 2.0 explained

Before Windows 11 was announced, not many people really took notice of TPM, which is short for Trusted Platform Module.

It's a physical chip included in many modern PCs (or built into their processors) which is a "secure crypto-processor" that is designed to make your device more secure by preventing malicious software to be run.

It's quite a handy feature, and one that you shouldn't even know you need. However, Microsoft has insisted that Windows 11 can only run on devices with TPM 2.0. This has caused a lot of people with reasonably powerful and recent PCs to find that they cannot upgrade to Windows 11, despite the rest of their hardware meeting Windows 11's minimum system requirements.

While some people are able to enable TPM support via their BIOS, or even purchase a TPM module to install in their machine, there are ways to run Windows 11 without TPM support.

Install Windows 11 without TPM

To install Windows 11 without TPM, head to the Windows 11 download page and click 'Download Now' under the 'Windows 11 Installation Assistant' section.

This will download the Windows 11 installer. When you run it, you'll get a message that "This PC can’t run Windows 11."

When that happens, press the Windows Key and R to open up the Run dialogue box. Type in:

regedit

Press return, and this will open up the Registry Editor. This is a powerful tool which should only be used by people who know what they are doing, so if you're not feeling confident, skip ahead for another way to do this.

In the text box at the top of the window, type in:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Press Enter on your keyboard. In the menu on the left-hand side, you should see 'Setup' highlighted'. Right-click it and select New > Key.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Name the new key 'LabConfig' (without quote marks), then press Enter.

Right-click the LabConfig key you just made, and select New > DWORD (32-bit) value. Name it 'BypassTPMCheck' and set the 'Value data' to 1, then click 'OK'.

Do the same for BypassRAMCheck’ and ‘BypassSecureBootCheck’, and make sure those keys also have 'Value data' set to 1.

Then, close the Registry Editor and return to the Windows 11 installation tool. Click 'Back', then try to install Windows 11 again. It should work this time.

If this sounds a bit too complicated, you could try a script that does roughly the same thing – but automatically. It's called Universal MediaCreationTool wrapper , and while you just need to run it before trying to install Windows 11, you should always be a bit wary about running other people's scripts that change things in your PC.

Should I run Windows 11 without TPM 2.0?

So, it is indeed possible to run Windows 11 without TPM – but should you? While it is understandably very frustrating if you have a decent PC, but it's unable to upgrade to Windows 11, you should only try this workaround if you're absolutely certain you want to force the Windows 11 upgrade.

For a start, there will be a good reason why Microsoft is insisting on TPM 2.0 for Windows 11, so if your PC doesn't have that, it'll miss out on those security benefits.

Microsoft has also issued a rather severe warning that mentions possible 'damage' to unsupported PCs.

Microsoft also notes: “Your device might malfunction due to these compatibility or other issues. Devices that do not meet these system requirements will no longer be guaranteed to receive updates, including but not limited to security updates.”

So, even if you get Windows 11 to run without TPM 2.0, you may find that you no longer get any updates in the future, which could put your security at risk.

For most people, then, we recommend you don't force the Windows 11 upgrade on a PC without TPM 2.0. Sure, it's frustrating, but Microsoft will continue to update and improve Windows 10, and you won't be putting yourself or your PC at risk.