How to save even more cash on Black Friday by buying refurbished gadgets

Black Friday is undoubtedly the time of the year to buy new tech at killer prices, but what if you aren't bothered about it being new?

Buying refurbished means you might find what you're looking for at an even lower price, allowing you to get that more expensive laptop, smartphone or television at a more affordable price – and you might not even be able to tell the difference.

To help you find the best Black Friday deals and hunt down some affordable refurbished tech, we've got some tips for you to follow.

Who's offering refurbished?

To snag a refurbished deal, you obviously need to know who's offering them.

While some retailers shout it from the rooftops and go out of their way to leak their deals ahead of Black Friday (November 25), others are a little more low key.

To keep track of who's participating, create a new folder in your browser's bookmarks bar and start adding some of the following websites.

Go down the fruity route

Apple is one of the biggest names offering refurbished products on Black Friday.

While retailers were falling over themselves to offer Black Friday deals on iPads a few years back, they have gradually scaled down their offers while Apple itself has become more involved.

Expect to find Apple Black Friday deals on refurbished tech – including Macs, iPads, iPhones and iPods, all of which are sold with a standard one-year limited warranty with the option of purchasing AppleCare, so you're not missing out on peace of mind.

Get refurbished tech easy with eBay

Ebay's refurbished tech section is one of the most extensive catalogues for restored gadgets on the web – and they're easy to sort through.

Simply enter the product that you want into the search bar, scroll down the page and tick the 'Manufacturer refurbished' box under the 'Condition' section on the left-hand side.

Refurbished products will then be listed – and you might find that some are being offered by well-known retailers at discounted prices on Black Friday.

Amazon's feeling festive

The online shopping giant has certainly been feeling festive this year, starting its Black Friday deals a whole three weeks early.

Last year, refurbished versions of Sony's PS4 were sold for just £199, which at the time was the cheapest price ever.

As part of Amazon's Black Friday refurbished deals, discounts have already been applied to its Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Fire HD 10 devices.

If you're really savvy, you could wait until tomorrow (November 18) for Amazon to discount its Prime Membership before buying.

It'll get some products sent to you faster with free one-day delivery – and your Prime membership will last up to 12 months.

And the others

Expect plenty of other retailers to get onboard the Black Friday train. Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, Acer and Samsung have all been involved in recent years with many offering refurbished models. And it's not just external hardware – we're expecting some tasty deals on refurbished hard drives to emerge this year.

One of the easiest ways to stay in the loop is to Google 'Black Friday refurbished', hit that Search tools button and change the 'Time' filter to the past month or week.

While you may be drawn in by the bargain prices, don't forget that buying refurbished carries potential risks. To stay safe, check out guide on What to look out for when buying refurbished tech.