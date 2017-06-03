Use GIMP to make your holiday photos look amazing

GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free photo editor that's powerful enough to rival paid-for software like Photoshop - and it's surprisingly easy to use. Its array of picture-perfecting tools make it easy to boost colors, correct tones and erase blemishes before sharing them on Facebook.

GIMP supports all the most popular image formats, including TIFF, JPG, GIF, PNG and PSD, so you should be able to open up your photos and start editing them immediately. If your snaps are in a format not supported by default, GIMP's users have created a set of free plugins to help.

