Quick steps

Use your blood altar to track down a V Blood carrier

Kill higher-level mobs as you hunt

Defeat the V Blood carrier and hope for the best

Servants. Mansions. Some monsters have it all. But how do they do it? If you want to live your best vampire life in vampire count simulator V Rising, you’ll need to get hold of some Greater Blood Essence, and the key to Greater Blood Essence is Unsullied Hearts.

You can't just shake a tree and have one of these rare items drop out, so you may be asking yourself how to get unsullied hearts in V Rising, especially as they're key to growing your power. Don't worry, we're here to help you on your path to creating your undead kingdom.

What do you need?

A blood altar

The patience of an immortal revenant

How to Get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising

V Rising's Unsullied Hearts are a rare drop from higher-level creatures. Unfortunately, there’s no guaranteed method for collecting them. You won’t see them lying on the ground, and you can never be sure of receiving one. That said, there are some steps you can take to improve your odds.

The most reliable way to get Unsullied Hearts is to track and kill V Blood carriers, with some stops along the way. V Blood carriers move around on the map, but your blood altar makes them easy to find.

Steps

Open your blood altar and scroll through the list of V Blood carriers . Choose one as your target.

your and through the list of . Choose one as your target. Left-click your chosen V Blood carrier. You may want to track a carrier who you need for your quest line. You can also choose one you’ve already killed since Unsullied Hearts can drop more than once from a target.

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Follow the smoky red blood trail that appears every few seconds. That trail will always point to your target.

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Since Unsullied Hearts also drop from higher-level creatures, stop to kill any mobs you meet along the way. Any one of them could be your winning lottery ticket. Even animals can drop Unsullied Hearts.

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Continue following the blood trail until you find the V Blood carrier. The blood trail will always point directly at your target, regardless of intervening terrain, so use your mini-map to find the most efficient pathing

following the blood until you find the V Blood carrier. The blood trail will always point directly at your target, regardless of intervening terrain, so to find the most efficient pathing Kill the blood carrier , and extract its blood

, and Collect any Unsullied Heart that drops. Rinse and repeat until you have all the hearts you need

Final Thoughts

Collecting Unsullied Hearts is your earliest path to Greater Blood Essence, but the drop rate is far too low to make them an easy farm. Happily, when your gear approaches level 40, you will also be able to unlock a recipe to craft Greater Blood Essence from Blood Essence. Until then, keep killing every higher-level mob you can, and never stop hunting V Carriers. There’s always some grind on the way to the good life.