How to change your Spotify password or reset it

Changing or resetting your Spotify password is simple, whether you've been locked out of your Spotify account accidentally, or you want to change your Spotify password to something more secure.

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the world, with over 113 million subscribers as of October last year – part of that popularity comes from the availability of a free subscription tier, which allows you to listen to music without paying monthly (albeit with annoying ads interrupting your music).

To get rid of these ads and gain access to other features, you need to sign up for a paid Spotify Premium account – unfortunately, these accounts can be vulnerable to hackers who don't want to pay for their own subscription.

As Spotify only allows one device to stream at a time, anytime your account's hacker plays a song, your music is immediately stopped. This can lead to an incredibly irritating tug of war between you and the hacker, as well as changing your music recommendations to the hacker's tastes.

That's why it's important to regularly change your Spotify password, ensuring that its difficult to guess and not already in use for any of your other apps or accounts.

Whatever your reason for changing or resetting your Spotify password, here's everything you need to know.

How to change your Spotify password

Know your existing Spotify password and just want to change it to something more secure?

The first thing to note about changing your Spotify password is that you can't do this via the mobile or desktop apps; instead, you must head to Spotify in your browser.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Login with your current credentials and click on Profile at the top right corner of your screen; then, click on Account from the drop down menu.

This will take you to an overview of your account. Head to the sidebar on the left, and select Change Password.

Now, you'll need to enter your old password, followed by your new password (which you'll have to repeat to ensure you've typed it correctly). When you're done, click Set New Password.

Resetting your Spotify password

Lost your old Spotify password? Open up the app, and click on Forgot Your Password? underneath the Log In button – alternatively, you can head to Spotify's Password Reset page in your web browser.

Then, you'll need to enter the email address you used to sign up to Spotify. iI you can't remember which email address you used, or you no longer have access to it, you can contact Spotify to update the email address associated with your account.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Signed up with Facebook?

If you signed up to Spotify using your Facebook account, and you've forgotten your password, you'll need to recover your Facebook credentials to log in.

Want to create a separate Spotify password so you don't have to log in with Facebook? Create a Spotify password so you can log in with your email address instead.

Head to the Password Reset form and enter the email address associated with your Facebook account. Then, you should receive an email, allowing you to change your Spotify password.

Choosing a password

It's always best to use a password that you don't use for any other applications – after all, if one account becomes compromised, you don't want a hacker having access to all your other accounts because the login details are exactly the same.

If you're worried about remembering lots of different credentials, the best password managers will do this for you – and many come with password generators, which will come up with a strong password for you.

If you decide to choose your own password, be sure to use a mixture of numbers, uppercase, and lowercase letters to make it difficult to guess. Punctuation marks like '!' or '%' are worth including, too.

You can set up two-factor authentication for Spotify – but only if you have linked your Facebook account. (Image credit: TechRadar)

What about two-factor authentication?

Unfortunately, Spotify doesn't offer two-factor authentication, which adds another layer of security to your online accounts.

However, if you login to Spotify via Facebook, you can set up 'App Passwords', which generates an one-time password any time you access your Facebook account via a third-party service like Spotify.

To do this, head to your Facebook account, and then go to Settings > Security and Logins > App passwords > Generate app passwords.