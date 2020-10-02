How to change your PS4 password or reset it

Sony’s PlayStation 4 console is a must-buy for any gaming enthusiast. Not only is it home to some of the most well-designed and well-written video games in history, but it also packs enough power to function as your only gaming machine.

It is the only way you will ever get to play masterpiece titles like God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn and its companion virtual reality headset is currently the cheapest around.

If you already own a PlayStation 4, it doesn’t bear telling you that you should take the necessary steps to secure it. There is a considerably large base of hackers who break into and leak PS4 passwords on a daily basis. In fact, even a simple Google search is bound to give you a taste of just how big PS4 account fraud really is.

To make matters even worse, hackers who gain access to your PS4 account also get complete control over your credit card information and can use it to purchase items on the PlayStation Store at will. They can use your payment information to make unattended purchases of games, themes, downloadable content, and more.

To keep your PS4 account safe, we recommend choosing a password with at least 12 characters including both uppercase and lowercase letters, a number, and a symbol. It is also advisable to change your passwords frequently. In this guide, we will show you how to change your PS4 account password and even reset it should you forget what your password is.

How to change your PS4 password

To change your PSN password on your PS4, navigate to “Settings” (Image credit: Sony)

You can change your PlayStation Network (PSN) account password either from your PC or your PS4.

To change your PSN password from your PC, first sign into account management. Then, select the “Security” tab on the Sidebar. Click on “Edit” next to your PS4 password to change it, and press “Save” to confirm your changes.

To change your PSN password on your PS4, use your Dualshock controller to navigate to “Settings”. Next, click on “Account Management” and then “Account Information”. Select “Security”, and then select “Password”. Enter your new password and retype it below to confirm. After that, click “Continue”. At this point, you will be automatically signed out of your PSN account on your PS4. You can then log into your account using your new password.

How to reset your PS4 password

To reset your PSN password on your PC, sign in and head over to Account Management (Image credit: Sony)

Resetting your password comes in handy when you have forgotten your existing password and need to recover your account. Again, you have two options to reset your PSN password: on your PC and on your PS4.

If you’re on your “Primary PS4”, resetting your password is a lot easier. Just go over to “Settings” > “Account Management” > “Sign In”. Press the triangle button ( ) on the screen that appears next. After that, click on “Next”. This will forward an email to your registered email account with a link to reset your existing PS4 password.

If you’re not on your Primary PS4, the process is essentially the same. However, you may be asked to fill in a few additional details after clicking the link sent to your email to prove that the account is really yours.

To reset your PSN password on your PC, head over to Account Management . Once there, click on “Trouble Signing In” and select “Reset Your Password”. A secure link will be emailed to you on your registered email address. This link expires within 24 hours, so make sure to click it and fill in the necessary details to reset your password by then.