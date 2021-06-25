How to catch every Legendary in Pokémon Go at Pokémon Go Fest 2021

If you want to catch every Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon GO, the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be your best chance. What's more, you won't have to pay for a ticket to take part.

Niantic has announced that day two of the event (that's taking place on July 17 and 18 2021) will feature raids for every Legendary Pokémon, cycling between different ones every hour. Unfortunately, some 'Mythical Pokémon' won't show up though with Celebi, Jirachi, Mew, and Deoxys all missing from the lists that you can find below.

However, those who buy the Pokémon Go Fest Ticket will be able to at least catch one additional unreleased Pokémon (rumored to be the Mythical Meloetta). On top of that, trainers with tickets will be able to get a free bundle containing three remote raid passes and can complete free challenges to get eight more. These will be incredibly useful for anyone looking to complete their Pokédex with these Legendary raids.

How to catch every Legendary Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest 2021's second day will feature raids for every single Legendary Pokémon that has been featured in the game so far. Though you'll have to act fast as they'll only be available in each region for a few hours.

Remeber, to take part in a Raid you'll need a Raid Pass. You get one for free everyday, and Ninatic will be giving out free passes during Go Fest 2021 for anyone who purchases a ticket (tickets cost $4.99 / £4.99, around AU$6).

Keep reading to find out when each Raid hour is taking place, and what Pokémon you'll be able to catch during each one.

Wind hour

Wind hour will take place from 10AM until 11AM and 2PM until 3PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:

Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Latios

Latias

Regigigas

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Therian Forme Tornadus

Virizion

Lava hour

Lava hour will take place from 11AM until 12AM and 3PM until 4PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:

Motres

Entei

Regirock

Groudon

Heatran

Reshiram

Therian Forme Landorus

Terrakion

Yveltal

Frost hour

Frost hour will take place from 12AM until 1PM and 4PM until 5PM in your region. Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie will be exclusive to different regions, however, using a tool like PokeRaid can help you find remote raids for the 'mons that you're after even if you aren't nearby.

For the Frost hour you'll be able to catch:

Articuno

Suicune

Lugia

Regice

Kyogre

Palkia

Kyurem

Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie

Thunder hour

Thunder hour will take place from 1PM until 2PM and 5PM until 6PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:

Zapdos

Raikou

Registeel

Rayquaza

Dialga

Therian Forme Thundurus

Cobalion

Zekrom

Xerneas