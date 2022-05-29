Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: how to watch 2022 IPL Final cricket from anywhere

Indian Premier League newcomers Gujarat Titans will hoping they can seal a fairytale debut season as they take on the Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL final. The two teams both met in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, with the Titans booking their place early in today's showpiece clash with a seven wicket win. Read on as we explain how to watch a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream and see the 2022 IPL Final online from anywhere.

Despite a stunning 56-ball 89 from Jos Buttler, Qualifier 1 saw David Miller and Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya put on an unbeaten 106 to clinch victory. The Royals made up for that disappointment with a strong display in Qualifier 2 on Friday against Rajasthan Royals, chasing down their opponents score of 157-8 with ease.

The match saw England star Buttler hit his fourth century of the tournament to seal his side's place in the final for the first time since they won the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008 under the late Shane Warne.

Will it be the new kids on the IPL block, or the tournament's perennial underachievers that end the 2002 campaign victorious? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream and watch the 2022 IPL playoffs from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL 2022 cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) IPL fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals either via the Star Sports (opens in new tab) TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription (opens in new tab) from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 8pm IST on Sunday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab) - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch IPL cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from anywhere

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals final on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), but be warned that play is set to begin at 12.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! Outside Australia right now? You can take your IPL cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN (opens in new tab) available.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) IPL fans in the UK can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals final via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Play is set to begin at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in the US (and Canada)

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in New Zealand

Can I watch an IPL final live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL final is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best streaming VPNs to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.