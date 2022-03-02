Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide: all 54 trophies revealed

Gran Turismo 7 track list: every course available
Gran Turismo 7 is packed with PlayStation Trophies for racing enthusiasts to unlock, but what exactly are the requirements for each one? And better yet, how many Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies do you need to collect before that precious Platinum pops?
In our Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide, we’ve gathered all of the trophies that you’ll be able to unlock - including every one of those elusive hidden trophies.
If you’re looking to increase your trophy level, or are simply curious to see what kind of challenges await you in GT7, check out the full Gran Turismo 7 trophy list below.
Every Gran Turismo 7 trophy
Platinum
- Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy - Acquire all Gran Turismo 7 trophies!
Gold - 2
- Hard Work Pays Off - Earned Gold in all licenses
- (HIDDEN TROPHY) Finale - Fulfilled requirements for ending
Silver - 4
- Circuit Master - Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Going the Distance Together: The Autobahn - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)
- Speed Archdemon - Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)
- Three Legendary Cars - Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races
Bronze - 47
- A Bit of a Boost - Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times
- A Taste of Tuning - Bought and equipped tuning parts
- All-Rounder - Won races on 10 different tracks
- By a Country Mile - Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps
- By a Whisker - Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less
- Circuit Apprentice - Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Clean Racer - Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions
- Going the Distance Together: The Atlantic - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)
- Digging the Dirt - Won 10 races on dirt tracks
- Done in 60 Seconds - Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute
- Going the Distance: 24 Hours of Le Mans - Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)
- Going the Distance: Angeles Crest Highway - Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km)
- Going the Distance: Route 66 - Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km)
- Fill Her Up - Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank
- Firm Favorite - Bought the same car 10 times
- Formula First Timer - Drove a Formula car
- Fully Licensed - Earned all licenses
- Heavy Haulage - Bought a pickup truck
- In-Depth Mastery - Finished 50 races in Sport Mode
- Join the 200-mph Club - Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)
- Let’s Go Carbon Neutral! - Bought an electric car
- Living with a Legend - Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership
- Living Your Car Life - Started the first menu
- Looking Good! - Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts
- Memento from Le Mans - Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe
- Memento from the Nürburgring - Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring
- Motor Mania - Stored 50 cars in your Garage
- Moving on Up - Moved up five or more positions in a single lap
- New Treads - Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires
- No Assistance Required! - Completed a race without any assist settings
- No Car, No Life - Stored 100 cars in your Garage
- Podium Fixture - Finished on the podium ten times
- Rain Royalty - Acquired your rain license
- Round and Round - Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks
- Running on Empty - Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption
- Safety First - Bought a safety car
- Smoking Hot - Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials
- Snap-Happy - Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos
- Speed Demon - Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)
- Sport Mode Debut - Finished a race in Sport Mode
- Squeaky Clean - Washed a car 10 times
- Student of Motoring History - Completed the first car collecting menu
- The First Step to Mastery - Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Time Attacker - Took part in 100 time trials
- Toughening Up - Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times
- Warning: Wide Load! - Fit a wide body
- Wheely Good Fun - Bought 10 sets of wheels
Gran Turismo 7 has plenty of content to delve into, then, and you’ll need to experience everything it has to offer if you want to unlock every trophy available. Some trophies are certainly more challenging than others, but the list seems pretty achievable compared to previous games in the series like GT Sport. Interestingly, GT7 doesn’t include too many online-specific trophies, which should please those who prefer to focus on the game’s single-player campaign. However, there are a lot of "distance traveled" challenges that will take some dedication to obtain.