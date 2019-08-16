Google Stadia Connect: how to watch the livestream event on August 19

Google Stadia is a promising game streaming service, and is just as hotly-anticipated as the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett in our eyes. Thanks to a Google Stadia Connect presentation, we'll soon know a whole lot more about the platform, too.

Google will be holding an online livestream presentation this month ahead of the opening of GamesCom 2019 to show off the latest developments to its Netflix-for-games service ahead of its full launch later this year.

Want to know when, and how to watch the Google Stadia Connect livestream? Read on.

How to watch the Google Stadia Connect stream

An online-only presentation, the Google Stadia Connect is set to stream at 10am PDT West Coast USA on 19 August 2019. That's the timezone that Google's Mountain View global headquarters falls into.

For worldwide timezone conversions, that means you're looking at a kickoff of:

1pm EDT East Coast USA / 6pm BST UK / 7pm CEST Central Europe / 3am ACT (Canberra, Australia)

Watching the livestream is easy – just hit up the YouTube video below at the above times.

If you'd like to catch up on the previous announcements from June's Stadia Connect livestream, you can do so here.

What's the August Google Stadia Connect stream about?

The August 19 Google Stadia Connect livestream is going to be all about the games.

Aside from Baldur's Gate 3, the gaming announcements around Google Stadia have all been about games we already knew are in the pipeline, like Doom Eternal, or had already released, like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The Google Stadia Connect presentation is likely to give us a closer-to-finalized look at the entire library lined-up for the cloud streaming platform and, hopefully, a look at a few exclusive's that Google has been able to secure for its service.

Google isn't the only one working on a new subscription gaming service, with Apple Arcade also slated for launch later this year.

While Google Stadia will see games streamed over the internet to your devices, Apple Arcade will allow you to download games and play them offline - providing a different experience.