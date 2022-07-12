Germany vs Spain live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

Two of Women's EURO 2022's most fancied teams face off in Brentford on Tuesday, as Spain play Germany in what many pundits view as the pick of the group stage clashes. The matchup between these joint Group B table-toppers sees eight-time winners Germany take on a Spanish side that many pundits have predicted will win the competition for the first time, despite being hampered by string of key injuries. Here's how to watch a Germany vs Spain live stream wherever you are in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Germany vs Spain live stream Date: Tuesday, July 12 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany side kicked-off their campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Denmark. Lina Magull started the scoring for the Die Nationalelf in the 21st minute, before the German's went up a gear in the second period, with goals from Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alex Popp underling their supremacy.

Spain also hit the ground running in their opening EURO 2022 match by beating Finland in emphatic style 4-1. Despite losing star player Alexia Putellas before the start of the tournament, the Spanish brushed aside the Finns with goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Germany vs Spain live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Germany vs Spain is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC Two, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Tuesday evening. The build-up starts at 7.30pm. You can also live stream Germany vs Spain on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Germany vs Spain from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Germany vs Spain below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Germany vs Spain from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Germany vs Spain for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch Germany vs Spain for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they're opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Germany vs Spain kicks off at 5am AEST early on Wednesday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Germany vs Spain: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Germany vs Spain on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

Can I watch a Germany vs Spain live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.