Fortnite on mobile: how to get the battle royale on Android or iOS

Update: A new rumor suggests Fortnite on Android will be coming very soon - but it may be an exclusive to one particular new phone for at least a month.

There once was a time when the word fortnight was simply a way to refer to a period of two weeks. Thanks to the stratospheric rise of the game Fortnite, it’s something else entirely – you can’t casually tell a friend how long you’ll be on holiday without someone interjecting to ask if it’s a battle royale.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, Fortnite Battle Royale is a game from Epic Games released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac in mid-2017, Nintendo Switch in mid-2018 and it's now on mobile too.

Fortnite is a member of the flourishing battle royale genre which pits hundreds of players against one another in online multiplayer matches. You can play as an individual or join a team of up to four. The goal is to be the last person or group standing.

Fortnite is free to play (though there are in-game purchases) and it’s become a hit on game streaming services like Twitch. Now, it’s coming to mobile and players will be able to enjoy cross-play and cross-progression between Android and iOS devices, consoles, and PCs.

PC fan? You’ll be able to play against your friends who prefer console and then switch to your mobile when you have to game outside of the home. Though PS4 and Xbox One will be able to cross-play with other devices, they won’t be able to cross-play with one another. But that’s a whole other ongoing discussion.

Drake and Tyler Blevins recently showed off the cross-play capabilities by streaming their PC and PlayStation game together on Twitch. Records and hearts were broken.

Fortnite on mobile is starting to flourish as a way to play the game and when it launches on Android in mid-2018, even more people will be able to access it. We’ll keep updates coming as more availability and features are announced.

Is it the full game?

This is the full Fornite Battle Royale experience, just on a mobile device. There are obviously some small differences: it’s not quite as visually accomplished as it is on more powerful devices, the controls are touchscreen, and a lot of audio cues have been made visual so you can play comfortably in public without the need for headphones. But you won’t be missing out on any features.

At the moment, Bluetooth controller isn't supported but Epic has said they'll be included in the coming months.

Will Fortnite on Android ever happen? Epic Games confirmed it was coming to Google's OS in early 2018 alongside the launch of iOS devices, but even though it's now late July we don't have any official news on when it'll come.

One rumor suggests the game will launch on Android alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and it may be an exclusive to that phone for a whole month according to some sources.

That phone is set to launch on August 9, so it may be mid-September until you get to play Fortnite on your Android phone. We'll be sure to update this guide as soon as hear official word from Epic Games on a release date.

When and how can I play Fortnite on iOS?

Some iOS users have been able to download the game from early April this year, but first off you had to have an invite in order to play the game on your iPhone or iPad.

Now anyone can download Fortnite though the Apple App Store - there are no longer any restrictions, just head to that App Store link and hit the word "get".

To play on iOS you’ll need an iPhone SE or newer for mobile or an iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or 2017 iPad to play on tablet.

You won't be able to play using your iPhone 6, even though it was at one stage listed as a compatible device on the App Store. It's now emerged that it can't, so you'll need one an iPhone SE, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, the iPhone 8/8 Plus or the iPhone X.