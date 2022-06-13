England vs Hungary live stream: how to watch Nations League online for free

Winless and without a goal from open play through their three Nations League fixtures so far, England are stuck at the bottom of their group and one bad result away from a summer of soul searching. Looking to take full advantage are Hungary, who beat England 1-0 in the reverse fixture and could have scored one or two more. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Hungary live stream and see the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Gareth Southgate has supplied regulars with opportunities to pin their starting places down while also handing chances to several fringe figures, but the only player who’s consistently impressed is Jarrod Bowen. Everybody else has played well below their level, and the ongoing disconnect between Harry Kane and his teammates is growing more alarming with each passing game.

After their opening defeat in Hungary, the Three Lions failed to assert themselves against highly experimental Germany and Italy teams, and a Nations League campaign that had been billed as a chance to fine-tune the team's setup now has the potential to trigger a full-blown identity crisis.

With their next Nations League clash more than two months away, there's suddenly a lot riding on this for England. Follow our guide to get an England vs Hungary live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch England vs Hungary: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Hungary is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Hungary free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of England vs Hungary starts at 7pm BST on Tuesday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also live stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch England vs Hungary from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Hungary live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Hungary from anywhere

How to watch England vs Hungary: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) England vs Hungary kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

England vs Hungary live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch England vs Hungary on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch England vs Hungary: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which means it's the only place to watch England vs Hungary in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST early on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Hungary: live stream Nations League in New Zealand