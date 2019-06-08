EA Play E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Electronic Arts' big fan event online

Update: Electronic Arts' big E3 2019 live stream is nearly here! Tune in tomorrow starting at 9:15am PDT or 12:15pm EST to catch all the news and trailers.

Here's a complete breakdown of the event sent to TechRadar:

9:15am: Countdown to EA PLAY

9:30am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Hosted by Greg Miller and Andrea Rene)

10:00am: Apex Legends (Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez)

10:30am: Battlefield V (Hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Freeman (EA))

11:00am: FIFA 20 (Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez)

11:30am: Madden NFL 20 (Hosted by Adam Rank)

12:00pm: The Sims 4 (Hosted by Andrea Rene)

Original article below...

Bad news: Electronic Arts will not be hosting an official E3 2019 live conference this year... which after last year's lukewarm keynote event, that might make sense.

What we'll get instead from the makers of Apex Legends, Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fan-oriented live stream event that will contain new details and gameplay trailers for EA's biggest games including FIFA 20, Madden 20 and more, plus an in-person festival at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8.

The EA Play E3 2019 event will see the company hosting multiple livestreams throughout the day and, according to a press release from EA on which games it’s bringing to E3 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment will definitely be there. It's more than likely we'll hear about some addition to the Titanfall universe - either a second spin-off title or Titanfall 3 - as well as its plans to expand its successful battle royale shooter, Apex Legends.

When is the EA Play E3 2019 livestream? When: EA Play livestreams will be held throughout Saturday, June 8 starting at 9:15am PDT. How long will the livestream last? Multiple livestreams will be held throughout June 8, and should wrap up by 12:30 - 1:00pm PDT.

Elsewhere inside EA’s event we’ll see announcements for the next version of the Madden, FIFA, NHL and NBA Live franchises and, very likely, another expansion for The Sims 4.

Less likely but still possible are new games from EA’s DICE studio, the developers behind the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront games who have yet to announce a project for 2019, as well as projects from PopCap (famous for Plants vs Zombies) and Ghost Games, the new stakeholders of the Need for Speed franchise.

Last but not least, BioWare debuted a teaser trailer for Dragon Age 4 at last year’s The Game Awards, and we expect to hear something - anything - about its development at EA’s event.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the EA Play E3 2019 event, but if you're not able to be there in person then there are several ways you can watch the event live online.

How to watch the EA Play E3 2019 livestream on YouTube

Your best place to catch the EA Play 2019 live stream is right here! The video is embedded up above and should kick-off starting at 9am on June 8.

How to watch the EA Play E3 2019 livestream on EA's official website

Image credit: YouTube

If you don't want the convenience of an embedded YouTube video, it's pretty likely the livestreams will be available on Electronic Arts' official website which you can access via your web browser.

All the EA Play 2019 trailers