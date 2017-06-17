Retouching portrait photos is often referred to as 'Photoshopping', but you don't need to splash out on Adobe's premium software to make your images look amazing.

Paint.NET is a completely free photo editor that's just as capable as many full-price programs. It was originally created as an upgrade or replacement for Microsoft Paint, but has evolved from those humble beginnings into a powerful tool for editing images and creating your own artwork from scratch.

