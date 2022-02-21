Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords: how to use them and what they do

Introduced in the Lords of Destruction expansion, Diablo 2: Resurrected Runewords are potent upgrades for your gear. Increasing your online power is key to taking on Diablo 2: Resurrected’s more powerful enemies and bosses. Before Runewords, you had to find unique gear and item sets to reach the highest power levels. That’s no longer the case, thanks to Runes and Runewords.
Runes and Runewords let you craft some of the most potent items in Diablo 2: Resurrected. When used correctly, they take your character’s power and abilities to the next level. Because Diablo 2: Resurrected combines the base game and the Lords of Destruction expansion, you get your hands on Runes and Runewords much earlier in the game, letting you pinpoint how you want to increase your character’s gear power.
Let's hope the developers include this powerful tool in Diablo 4, because Resurrected made us want Diablo 4 more than ever. Until then, we'll just have to keep using these Diablo 2: Resurrected mods.
What are Diablo 2: Resurrected Runewords?
Runewords are combinations of Runes slotted into specific weapons in a particular order. It sounds complicated because, well, it is. There’s a lot to take into account when crafting Runewords, and you will need to learn all of that before you can start crafting them yourself. They’re worth the effort, though; Runewords are upgrades you apply to your weapons, armor, and other items. They can increase your power exponentially.
You combine Runes to create Runewords, so the first step to applying a Runeword to your gear is finding the correct Runes. You can find Runes throughout Diablo 2; many enemies drop Runes when you kill them, so keep an eye out when taking care of quests and other events.
How to use Runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected
Before applying Runewords to your gear, you’ll need to gather them. For example, crafting the Runeword Ancient’s Pledge requires you to place the Runes Ral, Ort, and Tal into a Shield with three sockets. Once done, the Runeword will activate and grant a powerful effect. Not all Runewords are equally powerful, so look for those with more potent effects.
The most important thing to remember about Runewords is to place the Runes in the correct order to activate them. Additionally, you must set the Runes into the specific item or items that it supports, and you must choose an item with the number of sockets you need. So, while Ancient’s Pledge can be used in shields with three sockets, making the Runeword Beast requires an axe, a scepter, or a hammer with five sockets. You’d then need to play the runes Ber, Tir, Um, Mal, and Lum into the item in that exact order to activate the Runeword.
You won’t be able to use Runewords meant for Body armor in anything but items worn on your torso. Likewise, Runewords that require melee weapons won’t be useable in orbs or ranged weapons of any kind. Also, be mindful of names. Just because the item says axe (or something similar) in the name doesn’t make it an axe. Make sure the item type matches the kind of Runeword you are trying to create.
If you take note of the supported item types and set the Runes out in the correct order before socketing them, it should help make the process much easier to follow.
Diablo 2: Resurrected all Runeword recipes
Now that you have a better understanding or Runewords and what they are, it’s time to actually talk about the different Runewords you can craft in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Below you’ll find a full list of the Runewords that are currently craftable, as well as which items you will be able to craft them in, and how many sockets you will need.
- Ancient’s Pledge – Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields), 3 sockets
- Beast – Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, Scepters, and Hammers), 5 sockets
- Black – Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, Hammers, and Maces), 3 sockets
- Bone – Sol + Um + Um (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Bramble – Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body Armor), 4 sockets
- Brand – Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets
- Breath of the Dying – Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons), 6 sockets
- Call to Arms – Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons), 5 sockets
- Chains of Honor – Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body Armor), 4 sockets
- Chaos – Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws), 3 sockets
- Crescent Moon – Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, Swords, and Polearms), 3 sockets
- Death – Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets
- Delirium – Lem + Ist + Io (Helms), 3 sockets
- Destruction – Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and Swords), 5 sockets
- Doom – Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, Polearms, and Hammers), 5 sockets
- Dragon – Sur + Lo + Sol (Body Armor and shields), 3 sockets
- Dream – Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields), 3 sockets
- Duress – Shael + Um + Thul (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Edge – Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets
- Enigma – Jah + Ith + Ber (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Enlightenment – Pul + Ral + Sol (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Eternity – Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body Armor), 5 sockets
- Exile – Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields), 4 sockets
- Faith – Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets
- Famine – Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and Hammers), 4 sockets
- Flickering Flame – Nef + Pul + Vex (Helms), 3 sockets
- Fortitude – El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body Armor), 4 sockets
- Fury – Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets
- Gloom – Fal + Um + Pul (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Grief – Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and Axes), 5 sockets
- Hand of Justice – Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons), 4 sockets
- Harmony – Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets
- Heart of the Oak – Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and Maces), 4 sockets
- Holy Thunder – Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters), 4 sockets
- Honor – Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee Weapons), 5 sockets
- Ice – Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets
- Infinity – Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms), 4 sockets
- Insight – Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and Staves), 4 sockets
- Last Wish – Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, Hammers, and Axes), 6 sockets
- Lawbringer – Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, Hammers, and sceptres), 3 sockets
- King’s Grace – Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres), 3 sockets
- Kingslayer – Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and Axes), 4 sockets
- Leaf – Tir + Ral (Staves), 2 sockets
- Lionheart – Hel + Lum + Fal (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Lore – Ort + Sol (Helms), 2 sockets
- Malice – Ith + El + Eth (Melee Weapons), 3 sockets
- Melody – Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile Weapons), 3 sockets
- Memory – Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves), 4 sockets
- Mist – Cham + Shael + Gul + Thul + Ith, (Bows, Crossbows), 5 sockets
- Myth – Hel + Amn + Nef (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Nadir – Nef + Tir (Helms), 2 sockets
- Oath – Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 4 sockets
- Obedience – Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms), 5 sockets
- Obsession – Zod + Ist + Lem + Lum + Io + Nef (Staves), 6 sockets
- Passion – Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons), 4 sockets
- Pattern – Tal + Ort + Thul (Claws), 3 sockets
- Peace – Shael + Thul + Amn (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Phoenix – Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons), 4 sockets
- Plague – Cham + Shael + Um (Swords), 3 sockets
- Pride – Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms), 4 sockets
- Principle – Ral + Gul + Eld (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Prudence – Mal + Tir (Body Armor), 2 sockets
- Radiance – Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms), 3 sockets
- Rain – Ort + Mal + Ith (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Rhyme – Shael + Eth (Shields), 2 sockets
- Rift – Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and Scepters), 4 sockets
- Sanctuary – Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields), 3 sockets
- Silence – Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons), 6 sockets
- Smoke – Nef + Lum (Body Armor), 2 sockets
- Spirit – Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields), 4 sockets
- Splendor – Eth + Lum (Shields), 2 sockets
- Stealth – Tal + Eth (Body Armor), 2 sockets
- Steel – Tir + El (Swords, Axes, and Maces), 2 sockets
- Stone – Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body Armor), 4 sockets
- Strength – Amn + Tir (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets
- Treachery – Shael + Thul + Lem (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- Unbending Will – Fal, IO, Ith, Eld, El, Hel (Swords), 6 sockets
- Venom – Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons), 3 sockets
- Voice of Reason – Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and Maces), 4 sockets
- Wealth – Lem + Ko + Tir (Body Armor), 3 sockets
- White – Dol + Io (Wands), 2 sockets
- Wind – Sur + El (Melee Weapons), 2 sockets
- Wisdom – Pul + Ith + Eld (Helms)
- Wrath – Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile Weapons), 4 sockets
- Zephyr – Ort + Eth (Missile Weapons), 2 sockets
Diablo 2: Resurrected all Runeword effects
Each and every Runeword has its own list of effects, too. These effects can vary sometimes, depending on which item you slot them into (if they support multiple types of items). Here’s an overview of all the effects that each Runeword will grant when the recipe is crafted and added to an item.
Ancient's Pledge
- +50% enhanced defense
- Cold resist +43%
- Fire resist +48%
- Lightning resist +48%
- Poison resist +48%
- 10% of damage goes to mana
Beast
- Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped
- +40% increase to attack speed
- +240% – 270% enhanced damage (varying)
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +3 Werebear
- +3 Lycanthropy
- Prevent monster heal
- +25 – 40 strength (varying)
- +10 energy
- +2 mana for each kill
- Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)
Black
- +120% enhanced damage
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- +200 attack rating
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)
- +10 vitality
- 15% increased attack speed
- Knockback
- Magic damage is reduced by two
- Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)
Bone
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when striking
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking
- +2 to Necromancer skill levels
- +100 – 150 mana (varying)
- All resistances +30
- Damage reduced by 7
Bramble
- Level 15 – 21 Thorns aura when equipped (varying)
- +50% faster hit recovery
- +25% – 50% poison skill damage (varying)
- +300 defense
- Increase maximum mana 50%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- +5% maximum cold resist
- Fire resist +30%
- Poison resist +100%
- +13 life after each kill
- Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)
Brand
- 35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when striking
- 100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking
- +260% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 20% attack rating bonus
- +280% – 330% damage to demons (varying)
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- Knockback
- Fires explosive arrows or bolts
Breath of the Dying
- 50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy
- Indestructible
- +60% increased attack speed
- +350% – 400% enhanced damage (varying)
- +200% damage to undead
- -25% target defense
- +50 attack rating
- +50 attack rating against undead
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 12% – 15% life stolen per hit (varying)
- Prevent monster healing
- +30 to all attributes
- +1 light radius
- Requirements -20%
Call to Arms
- +1 to all skills
- +40% increased attack speed
- +250-290% enhanced damage (varying)
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2 – 6 Battle Command (varying)
- +1 – 6 Battle Orders (varying)
- +1 – 4 Battle Cry (varying)
- Prevent monster heal
- Replenish life +12
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Chains of Honor
- +2 to all skills
- +200% damage to demons
- +100% damage to undead
- 8% life stolen per hit
- +70% enhanced defense
- +20 strength
- Replenish life +7
- All resistances +65
- Damage reduced by 8%
- 25% better chance to get magic items
Chaos
- 9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking
- 11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking
- +35% increased attack speed
- +290% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)
- Adds 216 – 471 magic damage
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +1 Whirlwind
- +10 strength
- +15 life after each demon kill
Crescent Moon
- 10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking
- 7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking
- +20% increased attack speed
- +180 – 220% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- -35% enemy lightning resistance
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +9 – 11 magic absorb (varying)
- +2 mana after each kill
- Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)
Death
- 100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning upon death
- 25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike when attacking
- Indestructible
- +300% – 385% enhanced damage (varying)
- 20% attack rating bonus
- +50 attack rating
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 50% chance of crushing blow
- 0.5-49.5% deadly strike (depending on character level)
- +1 light radius
- Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)
- Requirements -20%
Delirium
- 1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when striking
- 6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when striking
- 14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when striking
- 11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking
- +2 to all skills
- +261 defense
- +10 vitality
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance to get magic items
- Level 17 Attract (60 charges)
Destruction
- 23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking
- 5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking
- 100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die
- 15% chance to cast level 22 Nova when attacking
- +350% enhanced damage
- Ignore the target’s defense
- Adds 100 – 180 magic damage
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 dexterity
Doom
- 5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking
- Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
- +2 to all skills
- +45% increased attack speed
- +330% – 370% enhanced damage (varying)
- -40% – 60% enemy cold resistance (varying)
- 20% deadly strike
- 25% chance of open wounds
- Prevent monster heal
- Freezes target +3
- Requirements -20%
Dragon
- 20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck
- 12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking
- Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped
- +360 defense
- +230 missile defense
- +3 – 5 to all attributes (varying)
- 0.375 – 37.125 to strength (depending on character level)
- Increase maximum mana by 5% (when equipped to Body Armor)
- +50 mana (when equipped to Shields)
- +5% maximum lightning resist
- Damage reduced by seven
Dream
- 10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck
- Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped
- +20% – 30% faster hit recovery (varying)
- +30% enhanced defense
- +150 – 220 defense (varying)
- +10 vitality
- Increase maximum life 5% (when equipped to helms)
- +50 life (when equipped to shields)
- 0.625 – 61.875 to mana (depending on character level)
- All resistance +5-20 (varying)
- 12% – 25% better chance of getting magic items (varying)
Duress
- 40% faster hit recovery
- +10% – 20% enhanced damage (varying)
- Adds 37-133 cold damage (every 2 seconds)
- 15% chance of crushing blow
- 33% chance of open wounds
- +150% – 200% enhanced defense (varying)
- -20% slower stamina drain
- Cold resist +45%
- Lightning resist +15%
- Fire resist +15%
- Poison resist +15%
Edge
- Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped
- +35% increased attack speed
- +320% – 380% damage to demons (varying)
- +280% damage to undead
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +5 – 10 to all attributes (varying)
- +2 mana after each kill
- Reduces all vendor prices by 15%
Enigma
- +2 to all skills
- +45% faster run/walk
- +1 Teleport
- +750 – 775 defense (varying)
- +0 – 75 strength (based on character level)
- Increase maximum life by 5%
- Damage reduced by 8%
- +14 life after each kill
- 15% damage taken goes to mana instead
- +1% – 99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
Enlightenment
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when striking
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking
- +2 to Sorceress skill levels
- +1 Warmth
- +30% enhanced defense
- Fire resist +30%
- Damage reduced by 7
Eternity
- Indestructible
- +260% – 310% enhanced damage (varying)
- +9 minimum damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Hit blinds target
- Slow target by 33%
- Regenerate mana 16%
- Replenish life +16
- Cannot be frozen
- 30% better chance to get magic items
- Level 8 Revive (88 charges)
Exile
- 15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking
- Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varying)
- +2 to Paladin Offensive auras
- +30% faster block rate
- Freezes target
- +220% – 260% enhanced defense (varying)
- Replenish life +7
- +5% maximum cold resist
- +5% maximum fire resist
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
- Repairs one durability every 4 seconds
Faith
- Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varying)
- +1-2 all skills (varying)
- +330% enhanced damage
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 300% attack rating bonus
- +75% damage to undead
- +50 attack rating against undead
- +120 fire damage
- All resistance +15
- 10% chance to reanimate as Returned
- 75% extra gold from monsters
Famine
- +30% increased attack speed
- +320% – 370% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- Adds 180 – 200 magic damage
- Adds 50 – 200 fire damage
- Adds 51 – 250 lightning damage
- Adds 50 – 200 cold damage
- 12% life stolen per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 strength
Flickering Flame
- Level 4-8 Resist Fire aura (varying)
- +3 to fire skills
- -10-15% to enemy fire resistance (varying)
- +30% enhanced defense
- +30 defense vs. missile
- +50-75 to mana (varying)
- Half freeze duration
- +5% to maximum fire resist
- Poison length reduced by 50%
Fortitude (Weapons)
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when striking
- +25% faster cast rate
- +300% enhanced damage
- +9 minimum damage
- +50 attack rating
- 20% deadly strike
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +200% enhanced defense
- +X life (based on character level)
- All resistances +25-30 (varying)
- 12% damage taken goes to mana instead
- +1 light radius
Fortitude (Body Armor)
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck
- +25% faster cast rate
- +300% enhanced damage
- +200% enhanced defense
- +15 defense
- +X life (based on character level)
- Replenish life +7
- +5% to maximum lightning resist
- All resistances +25 – 30 (varying)
- Damage reduced by 7
- 12% damage goes to mana instead
- +1 light radius
Fury
- +209% enhanced damage
- 40% increased attack speed
- Prevent monster heal
- 66% chance of open wounds
- 33% deadly strike
- Ignore the target’s defense
- -25% target defense
- 20% attack rating bonus
- 6% life stolen per hit
- +5 Frenzy (Barbarian only)
Grief
- 35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
- +30% – 40% attack speed
- +340 – 400 damage
- Ignore the target’s defense
- -25% target defense
- +1.875 – 185.625% damage to demons (dependant on character level)
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- -20-25% enemy poison resistance (varying)
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- +2 mana after each kill
- +10 – 15 life gained after each kill (varying)
Gloom
- 15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when striking
- +10% faster hit recovery
- +200% – 260% enhanced defense (varying)
- +10 strength
- All resistance +45
- Half freeze duration
- 5% damage taken goes to mana
- -3 light radius
Hand of Justice
- 100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up
- 100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die
- Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped
- +33% increased attack speed
- +280% – 330% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 7% life stolen per hit
- -20% enemy fire resistance
- 20% deadly strike
- Hit blinds target
- Freezes target +3
Harmony
- Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped
- +200% – 275% enhanced damage (varying)
- +9 minimum damage
- +9 maximize damage
- Adds 55 – 160 lightning damage
- Adds 55 – 160 fire damage
- Adds 55 – 160 cold damage
- +2 – 6 Valkyrie (varying)
- +10 dexterity
- Regenerate mana 20%
- +2 mana after each kill
- +2 light radius
- Level 20 Revive (25 charges)
Heart of the Oak
- +3 to all skills
- +40% faster cast rate
- +75% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- +10 dexterity
- Replenish life +20
- +15% maximum mana
- All resistances +30 – 40 (varying)
- Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)
- Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)
Holy Thunder
- +60% enhanced damage
- -25% target defense
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- Adds 21 – 110 lightning damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +10 maximum damage
- Lighting resistance +60%
- +5 maximum lightning resistance
- +3 Holy Shock (Paladin only)
- Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)
Honor
- +160% enhanced damage
- +9 minimum damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 25% deadly strike
- +250 attack rating
- +1 to all skills
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Replenish life +10
- +10 strength
- +1 light radius
- +2 mana after each kill
Ice
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up
- 25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking
- Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
- +20% increased attack speed
- +140% – 210% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- +25% – 30% cold skill damage (varying)
- -20% enemy cold skill resistance
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% deadly strike
- 3.125% – 309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)
Infinity
- 50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy
- Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped
- +35% faster run/walk
- +255% – 325% enhanced damage (varying)
- -45% – 55% to enemy lightning resistance (varying)
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- Prevent monster heal
- 0.5 – 49.5 to vitality (based on character level)
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges)
Insight
- Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varying)
- +35% faster cast rate
- +200% – 260% enhanced damage (varying)
- +9 minimum damage
- +180% – 250% bonus to attack rating (varying)
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +1 – 6 Critical Strike (varying)
- +5 to all attributes
- +2 mana after each kill
- 23% better chance of finding magic items
Last Wish
- 6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck
- 10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking
- 20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt when attacking
- Level 17 Might aura when equipped
- +330% – 375% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 60% – 70% chance of crushing blow (varying)
- Prevent monster heal
- Hit blinds target
- +0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (dependant on character level)
Lawbringer
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking
- Level 16 – 18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varying)
- -50% target defense
- Adds 150 – 210 fire damage
- Adds 130 – 180 cold damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Slain monsters rest in peace
- +200 – 250 missile defense (varying)
- +10 dexterity
- 75% extra gold from monsters
King's Grace
- +100% enhanced damage
- +100% damage to demons
- +50% damage to undead
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)
- +150 attack rating
- +100 attack rating against demons
- +100 attack rating against undead
- 7% life stolen per hit
Kingslayer
- +30% increased attack speed
- +230-270% enhanced damage (varying)
- -25% target defense
- 20% attack rating bonus
- 33% chance of crushing blow
- 50% chance of open wounds
- +1 Vengeance
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 strength
- 40% extra gold from monsters
Leaf
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- +3 to fire skills
- +3 Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)
- +3 Inferno (Sorceress only)
- +3 Warmth (Sorceress only)
- +2 mana after each kill
- +2 – 198 defense (based on character level)
- Cold resist +33%
Lionheart
- +20% enhanced damage
- Requirements -15%
- +25 strength
- +10 energy
- +20 vitality
- +15 dexterity
- +50 life
- All resistances +30
Lore
- +1 to all skills
- +10 energy
- +2 mana after each kill
- Lightning resist +30%
- Damage reduced by seven
- +2 light radius
Malice
- +33% enhanced damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 100% chance of open wounds
- -25% target defense
- -100 monster defense per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +50 attack rating
- Drain life -5
Melody
- +50% enhanced damage
- +300% damage to undead
- +3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)
- +3 Critical Strike (Amazon only)
- +3 Dodge (Amazon only)
- +3 Slow Missiles (Amazon only)
- 20% increased attack speed
- +10 dexterity
- Knockback
Memory
- +3 to Sorceress skill levels
- 33% faster cast rate
- +20% maximum mana
- +3 Energy Shield (Sorceress only)
- +2 Static Field (Sorceress only)
- +10 energy
- +10 vitality
- +9 minimum damage
- -25% target defense
- Magic damage reduced by 7
- +50% enhanced defense
Mist
- Level 8-12 Concentration aura (varying)
- +3 to all skills
- 20% increased attack speed
- 100% piercing attack
- +325-375% enhanced damage (varying)
- +9 to maximum damage
- 20% bonus to attack rating
- Adds 3-14 cold damage
- Freeze target +3
- +24 vitality
- All resistances +40
Myth
- 3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when striking
- 10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking
- +2 Barbarian skill levels
- +30 missile defense
- Replenish life +10
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
- Requirements -15%
Nadir
- +50% enhanced defense
- +10 defense
- +30 missile defense
- Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (nine charges)
- +2 mana after each kill
- +5 strength
- -33% gold from monsters
- -3 light radius
Oath
- 30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking
- Indestructible
- +50% increased attack speed
- +210% – 340% enhanced damage (varying)
- +75% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 to energy
- +10 – 15 magic absorb (varying)
- Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)
- Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges)
Obedience
- 30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy
- 40% faster hit recovery
- +370% enhanced damage
- -25% target defense
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every 3 seconds)
- -25% enemy fire resistance
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- +200 – 300 defense (varying)
- +10 strength
- +10 dexterity
- All resistances +20 – 30 (varying)
- Requirements -20%
Obsession
- Indestructible
- 24% chance to cast level 10 Weaken when struck
- +4 to all skills
- 65% faster cast rate
- 60% faster hit recovery
- Knockback
- +10 to vitality
- +10 to energy
- Increase maximum life 15-20% (varying)
- Regenerate mana 15-30% (varying)
- All resistances +60-70 (varying)
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Passion
- +25% increased attack speed
- +160% – 210% enhanced damage (varying)
- 50% – 80% attack rating bonus (varying)
- +75% damage to demons
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- +1 Berserk
- +1 Zeal
- Hit blinds target +10
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)
Pattern
- 30% faster block rate
- 40-80% enhanced damage (varying)
- 10% bonus to attack rating
- Adds 17-62 fire damage
- Adds 1-50 lightning damage
- Adds 3-14 cold damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +6 to strength
- +6 to dexterity
- +15 all resistances
Peace
- 4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when striking
- 2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking
- +2 to Amazon skill levels
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +2 Critical Strike
- Cold resist +30%
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
Phoenix (Weapons)
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
- 40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
- Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varying)
- +350 – 400% enhanced damage (varying)
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 14% mana stolen per hit
- -28% enemy fire resistance
- 20% deadly strike
- +350 – 400 missile defense (varying)
- +15 – 21 fire absorb (varying)
Phoenix (Shields)
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
- 40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
- Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varying)
- +350 – 400 missile defense (varying)
- +350 – 400% enhanced damage (varying)
- -28% to enemy fire resistance
- +50 life
- +5% maximum lightning resist
- +10% maximum fire resist
- +15 – 21 fire absorb (varying)
Plague
- 20% chance to cast level 12 Lower Resist when struck
- 25% chance to cast level 15 Poison Nova on striking
- Level 13-17 Cleansing aura (varying)
- +1-2 all skills (varying)
- 20% increased attack speed
- 220-320% enhanced damage (varying)
- -23% to enemy poison resist
- 0.3% Deadly Strike (based on character level)
- 25% chance of Open Wounds
- Freezes target +3
Pride
- 25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck
- Level 16 – 20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varying)
- 260% – 300% attack rating bonus (varying)
- +1% – 99% damage to demons (depending on character level)
- Adds 50 – 280 lightning damage
- 20% deadly strike
- Hit blinds target
- Freezes target +3
- +10 vitality
- Replenish life +8
- 1.875% – 185.625% extra gold from monsters (depending on character level)
Principle
- 100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking
- +2 to Paladin skill levels
- +50% damage to undead
- +100-150 life (varying)
- 15% slower stamina drain
- +5% maximum poison resist
- Fire resist +30%
Prudence
- +25% faster hit recovery
- +140% – 170% enhanced defense (varying)
- All resistance +25 – 35 (varying)
- Damage reduced by 3
- Magic damage reduced by 17
- +2 mana after each kill
- +1 light radius
- Repairs one durability in 14 seconds
Radiance
- +75% enhanced defense
- +30 defense vs. missile
- +10 energy
- +10 vitality
- 15% damage goes to mana
- Magic damage reduced by 3
- +33 mana
- Damage reduced by seven
- +5 light radius
Rain
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when striking
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking
- +2 to Druid skill levels
- +100 – 150 mana (varying)
- Lightning resist +30%
- Magic damage reduced by 7
- 15% damage taken goes to mana instead
Rhyme
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- 40% faster block rate
- All resistances +25
- Regenerate mana 15%
- Cannot be frozen
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
Rift
- 20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking
- 16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb when attacking
- 20% attack rating bonus
- Adds 160 – 250 magic damage
- Adds 60-180 fire damage
- +5-10 to all stats (varying)
- +10 dexterity
- 38% damage goes to mana
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)
- Requirements -20%
Sanctuary
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +20% faster block rate
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- +130 – 160% enhanced defense (varying)
- +250 defense vs. missile
- +20 dexterity
- All resistance +50-70 (varying)
- Magic damage reduced by seven
- Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)
Silence
- 200% enhanced damage
- +75% damage to undead
- Requirements -20%
- 20% increased attack speed
- +50 attack rating against undead
- +2 to all skills
- All resistances +75
- 20% faster hit recovery
- 11% mana stolen per hit
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +33% chance to blind target on hit
- +2 mana after each kill
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Spirit (Swords)
- +2 to all skills
- +25% – 35% faster cast rate
- +55% faster hit recovery
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +250 missile defense
- +22 vitality
- +89 – 112 mana (varying)
- +3 – 8 magic absorb (varying)
Spirit (Shields)
- +2 to all skills
- +25% – 35% faster cast rate
- +55% faster hit recovery
- +250 missile defense
- +22 to vitality
- +89 – 112 mana (varying)
- Cold resist +35%
- Lightning resist +35%
- Poison resist +35%
- +3 – 8 magic absorb (varying)
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
Smoke
- +75% enhanced defense
- +280 missile defense
- All resistances +50
- 20% faster hit recovery
- Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)
- +10 energy
- -1 light radius
Splendor
- +1 to all skills
- +10% faster cast rate
- +20% faster block rate
- +60-100% enhanced defense (varying)
- +10 energy
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 20% better chance of getting magic items
- +3 light radius
Stealth
- Magic damage reduced by three
- +6 dexterity
- +15 maximum stamina
- Poison resist +30%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% faster cast rate
- 25% faster hit recovery
Steel
- 20% enhanced damage
- +3 minimum damage
- +3 maximum damage
- +50 attack rating
- 50% chance of open wounds
- 25% increased attack speed
- +2 mana after each kill
- +1 light radius
Stone
- +60% faster hit recovery
- +250% – 290% enhanced defense (varying)
- +300 missile defense
- +16 strength
- +16 vitality
- +10 energy
- All resistances +15
- Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)
- Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)
Strength
- 35% enhanced damage
- 25% chance of crushing blow
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2 mana after each kill
- +20 strength
- +10 vitality
Treachery
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when striking
- 25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
- +2 to Assassin skill levels
- +45% increased attack speed
- +20% faster hit recovery
- Cold resist 30%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
Unbending Will
- 18% chance to cast level 18 Taunt on striking
- +3 to Combat Skills (Barbarian only)
- +20-30% increased attack speed (varying)
- +300-350% enhanced damage (varying)
- +9 to maximum damage
- +50 to attack rating
- +75% damage to undead
- +50 attack rating against undead
- 8-10% life stolen per hit (varying)
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 to strength
- +10 to vitality
- Damage reduced by 8
- +1 light radius
- Requirements -20%
Venom
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- Prevent monster heal
- Ignore the target’s defense
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)
- Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)
- +273 poison damage over 6 seconds
Voice of Reason
- 15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking
- 18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking
- +50 attack rating
- +220% – 350% damage towards demons
- +355% – 375% damage towards undead (varying)
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 100 – 220 cold damage
- -24% to enemy cold resistance
- +10 dexterity
- Cannot be frozen
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- +1 light radius
Wealth
- 300% extra gold from monsters
- 100% better chance of finding magic items
- +2 mana after each kill
- +10 dexterity
White
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +10 vitality
- +3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)
- +2 Bone Spear (Necromancer only)
- +3 Bone Armor (Necromancer only)
- +4 Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)
- Magic damage reduced by 4
- 20% faster cast rate
- +13 mana
Wind
- 10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking
- +20% faster run/walk
- +40% increased attack speed
- +15% faster hit recovery
- +120-160% enhanced damage (varying)
- -50% target defense
- +50 attack rating
- Hit blinds target
- +1 light radius
- Level 13 Twister (127 charges)
Wisdom
- +33% piercing attack
- +15-25% bonus to attack rating (varying)
- 4-8% mana stolen per hit (varying)
- +30% enhanced defense
- +10 to energy
- 15% slower stamina drain
- Cannot be frozen
- +5 to mana after each kill
- 15% damage taken goes to mana
Wrath
- 30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking
- 5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking
- +375% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- +250% – 300% damage to undead (varying)
- Adds 85 – 120 magic damage
- Adds 41 – 240 lightning damage
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 energy
- Cannot be frozen
Zephyr
- +33% enhanced damage
- +66 attack rating
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- -25% target defense
- +25 defense
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% increased attack speed
- 7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when striking
Learning Runewords and how to use them can take a bit of getting used to. But, if you follow the outlines above, you should be able to get a start with using these powerful and unique craftables to power up your gear. Of course, you probably won’t need these for your first playthrough, or maybe even your second. But, if you decide to play through the game on harder difficulties, learning the way of Runes and Runewords can make your life a lot easier.