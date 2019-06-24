Sometimes, you need to delete a page in Microsoft Word, but you're struggling to see how to do it. It's easy to accidentally find yourself with blank pages in the middle of your document, which look messy if you're going to be sharing your work with someone else, and result in your printer churning out blank sheets if you're printing it later. It's not a great look. but thankfully there are several easy way around it. Read on to find out how to delete a page in Word.

Remove paragraph breaks

If an unwanted blank page has appeared at the end of a Word document, it's often the result of one or more paragraph breaks at the end of the document's content. Click anywhere on the blank page, hold the down arrow on your keyboard until it won't go any further, then tap End. Hit the Backspace key until all the empty space at the end of your document is cleared, and the unwanted page should disappear.

Remove page breaks

If the empty page is in the middle of your document rather than at the end, you might have accidentally created a page break. If this happens, click the page count button at the bottom left of Microsoft Word, then enter the number of the blank page and click Next. Position the cursor on the page, then hit the backspace key to remove the page break and your content should jump up to fill the space.

Show formatting symbols

If there's a page in your Word document that you want to delete, but you can't work out what's causing it, another solution is to hit Ctrl+* on your keyboard (or select the ¶ icon from the Home ribbon). You'll now be able to see if there are any unnecessary paragraph breaks that are causing a blank page to appear. If you see any, just position the cursor where they appear, click once, then hit Backspace to remove them.

Tweak the margins

Sometimes you need to keep all your content on a set number of pages (a CV, for example), but no matter how much you fiddle and tweak, it just won't fit. We wouldn't recommend it for most purposes, but if you're having trouble with an empty page that you just can't delete, you can cheat by adjusting the page margins to give yourself a little extra space.

Select Page Layout, then click Margins. The standard margins are quite generous, so try picking the Moderate or Narrow option to see if it helps. You can also click 'Custom margins' and set your own values, but be careful – if you make the margins too small then there's a chance some of your content will be cut off when you print it.

Adjust tables

If you've inserted a table at the end of your document, Word will automatically insert a paragraph break underneath it, and there's no way to delete it. If this is enough to cause a blank page to appear at the end of your document, you can solve the problem and delete the page by cheating a little. Click the empty line, then set the font size to 1. It's not an elegant solution, but it works.

Delete a page of content

If you want to delete a page of content rather than a blank page, scroll through to the page to be deleted and click anywhere on it. Now click the page count button at the bottom right, type '/page' into the search box and click Go To. The content of the whole page will be selected, and you can simply hit the Delete key to erase it.