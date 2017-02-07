How to secure your wireless network

Securing your network beyond the password level may seem like a chore but with so many wireless devices in the hands of other people close by, you need to go a little further to ensure your privacy is kept intact.

In this guide, we'll explore some essential steps to improve the security of your home wireless network.

At the core of most Wi-Fi home networks is a router, which sends data between your wireless devices and the internet. To set up your router, you must access the administration panel through a web browser. You can change some of the settings here to protect your wireless network.