How to cancel Apple TV Plus after your free trial has ended

When Apple Inc. first elbowed its way into the VOD market with Apple TV Plus, customers who purchased a shiny new iPhone, iPad, or other eligible product were delighted to receive a year’s free access to the company’s new streaming platform. But given the 12-month Apple TV Plus free trial has lapsed and many customers are now paying full whack, a subscription might not seem so compelling and you may therefore be looking to cancel Apple TV Plus.

Whether you’re underwhelmed by its slim library of content or you don’t have the cash to splash right now, this guide explains how to cancel Apple TV Plus, as well as what to watch before you well and truly pull the plug, and alternative streaming services worth subscribing to instead.

Wait! Before you cancel Apple TV Plus, here’s everything you could watch

The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are the platform’s flagship series and two of the best Apple TV Plus shows, having bagged dozens of awards between them. The former is a drama about the cut-throat world of TV broadcasting starring Jennifer Anniston and Reece Witherspoon (season three arrives later this year), while Ted Lasso won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, in addition to the hearts of viewers around the world.

Severance, however, might be the platform’s first binge-worthy show: a mind-bending sci-fi thriller that’s garnered almost unanimously glowing reviews. And, if you’re looking for more spooky chills and mystery, you’ll be well served by Servant, a supernatural shocker from the mind of director M. Night Shyamalan and whose final season is due to arrive soon.

There's a delightfully idiosyncratic collection of titles here, with musical comedy Schmigadoon!, postmodern whodunnit The Afterparty, epic space saga Foundation and acclaimed spy thriller Tehran being just a small sample of its diversity.

Apple TV Plus has great new content on the horizon too. The star-studded dark comedy anthology Roar features Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo, and will debut on April 15. Plus, while a release date hasn’t been announced, Martin Scorsese’s The Killers of the Flower Moon will stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro among its glittering A-list cast.

Your step-by-step guide on how to cancel Apple TV Plus

It’s easy to cancel Apple TV Plus, and there are a few options. Follow the instructions below if you want to cancel Apple TV Plus via the web:

Type or copy https://tv.apple.com/ into your web browser

Sign In with your Apple ID

Click on the Account icon in the top right

Select the ‘Settings’ option

Scroll down to the Subscriptions heading and click on ‘Manage’

Click on 'Cancel Subscription'

Follow the below instructions, meanwhile, to cancel Apple TV Plus from an Apple device like an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Launch the Apple TV Plus app

Tap the Account icon in the top right-hand corner

Select your name in the Account section

Scroll down and tap 'Subscriptions'

Under the Active subheading, tap on the Apple TV Plus icon

Select ‘Cancel Subscription’

What streaming service should I get now I’ve cancelled Apple TV Plus?

Now you’ve decided to cancel Apple TV Plus, you might be looking for a more suitable VOD platform. The ones we’ve listed below are available globally too, but have a far more comprehensive library of movies and TV shows.

Plus, if these VOD titans aren’t to your liking, there are brilliant alternative services you can pick from in specific regions, like HBO Max in North America, Crave in Canada, and Stan in Australia.

