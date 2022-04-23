Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch Bundesliga online from anywhere

Bayern are one win away from securing their 10th successive Salatschüssel, and they can achieve the feat by beating their main rivals, Dortmund. Having to watch their nemeses celebrate yet another league title doesn't bear thinking about for Marco Rose's men, especially as the Munich camp is on the brink of mutiny. Their last three league meetings have produced 16 goals, so read on as we explain how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from anywhere.

Jeers rung out at the Allianz Arena as Bayern crashed out of the Champions League last week, while Julian Nagelsmann is at war with the fans and star man Robert Lewandowski is flirting with Europe's biggest clubs.

The problem with plundering your rivals’ best players every season is that domestic dominance no longer cuts the mustard, which is what makes matters particularly frustrating for Dortmund, who are nine points off the pace with four games remaining.

Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals for the Schwarzgelben, who hit six last weekend, and should be looking to inflict maximum damage on a Bayern defence that has looked extremely badly organised of late.

Will the Paulaner flow in Munich, or will the home fans leave the Allianz with a bitter taste in their mouths? Here's how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch German football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the UK

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via its Football channel. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm BST on Saturday evening, with coverage of the game starting at 5.15pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: live stream soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: live stream soccer in Canada

Soccer fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on Sportsnet in Canada, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. The channel also offers a streaming-only service in the form of Sportsnet NOW , which starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred soccer live stream wherever you are.

beIN Sports has the rights to show Bundesliga football in Australia, but prepare for a late night, with Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund set to kick-off at 2.30am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.