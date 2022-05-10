Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Title-chasing Liverpool will be hoping to keep the pressure on their league-leading rivals as they head to Villa Park in search of a vital three points on the road. Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to get over the setback of losing ground to City after they were held to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. Read on to find out how to watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday, May 10 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham US live stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The match sees Liverpool old boy Steven Gerrard face his boyhood club once more as a manager, with his side now free from relegation worries following their convincing 1-3 away win last Saturday.

A win for the visitors would draw them level on points with City for 24 hours at least, while three points for Villa would see them rise into the top half of the table. The reverse league fixture at Anfield back in December, saw the Reds claim a 1-0 win over Villa via a 67th minute Mo Salah penalty.

Follow our guide to get an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Aston Villa vs Liverpool kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of a 8pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in Australia. The game kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Wednesday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. You also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India