Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

In this Arsenal vs Leicester Premier League fixture, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be hoping to increase their grip on fourth place as they take on Brendan Rodgers' unpredictable Foxes at the Emirates this afternoon. Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Leicester online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Leicester live stream Date: Sunday, March 13 Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 10pm IST / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT Venue: Emirates Stadium, London US live stream: USA Network via Sling FREE trial Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Gunners leapfrogged Man United into an all-important Champions League spot last weekend following their 2-3 away win over struggling Watford.

Despite the win, Arteta will not have been happy at how his side had to survive a late scare to seal all three points and will be looking for a more disciplined performance at home today.

The Foxes come into this clash off the back of two wins on the bounce against Burnley and Leeds. That uptick in form will be tempered by the blow of losing Jamie Vardy, with the veteran striker set to be sidelined for a few weeks with a new knee injury.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Leicester live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Arsenal vs Leicester live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Arsenal vs Leicester kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30pm PT this morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's currently a 3-day FREE trial with Sling for anyone to use. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Leicester live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Leicester from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Arsenal vs Leicester live stream in the UK

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at the Emirates at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 4pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Arsenal vs Leicester, which kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Arsenal vs Leicester in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs Leicester at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream Premier League action online in India