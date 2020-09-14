Apple Watch 6 launch live stream: how to watch the big Apple event

There's an Apple event very soon - tomorrow, at time of writing - and we're expecting to see the Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 and maybe some other new pieces of tech shown off. Maybe the iPhone 12 will be there too, but we're not expecting that until October.

The Apple event is set to kick off on September 15 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST (3am AEST on September 16 in Australia).

If you're interested in the new tech being launched, it's always fun to watch the Apple events - the pomp and ceremony with which they're unveiled can get you really excited for the products (well, until the prices are announced at the end).

With that in mind, here's how to watch the Apple event live stream, and see the new tablet, smartwatch and maybe more all unveiled live. We'll also be posting a live blog nearer the time, if that's more your thing.

How to watch the big Apple event live

Apple will be sure to host the event live stream on its website - in fact, it's already confirmed as much, but it seems the video will only be hosted on the US website. You won't need a VPN though - just head to the main Apple website, not the UK one or any other regional version.

There's no video up there just yet, but it's likely Apple will post it a few hours before the event is set to start. We'll update this page when that's the case.

Apple will also host the event on its YouTube channel where it already has a placeholder that you can see below. Expect to be able to tune in during the launch using the embed below: