Top 10 FWaaS providers of 2022

For a long time now, firewalls have played crucial roles in the security systems of all sorts of businesses. Without it, a network is easily rendered vulnerable to malicious malware and surprise attacks from cybercriminals. By taking complete control of incoming and outgoing network traffic, firewalls keep dangerous and disruptive entities at bay and the networks safe, sensitive data and IT infrastructure included.

As cloud solutions continued to evolve, cloud-based security services had to follow their lead and this is how firewall as a service (FWaaS) came into existence. In short, FWaaS took the last stage of firewall evolution - the next-generation firewall (NGFW) - and moved it from a physical device to the cloud.

There are plenty of benefits of employing FWaaS in your systems in place of an old-fashioned firewall and some of them are simplicity, superior scalability, improved visibility and control, protection of remote workers, and cost-effectiveness.

However, before starting with an FWaaS solution, you’ll first have to check its providers.

1. Perimeter 81

Founded in 2018, Perimeter 81 is an Israel-based cloud and network security company whose star solution is an FWaaS that’s built on zero-trust architecture as an alternative to legacy VPNs and firewalls.

Unlike old-fashioned firewalls, Perimeter 81’s solution can safeguard multiple networks and control access to all data and resources of an organization. Some of its core features include identity-based access, global gateways, precise network segmentation, object-based configuration management, multi-site management, protected DNS system, safe remote work, a wide variety of integrations, flexible features, and scalable pricing.

While you are free to check out Perimeter 81’s FWaaS with a demo, there is no trial. However, all plans are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. Secucloud

Secucloud GmbH is a German-based provider founded in Germany and famous for its high-availability cybersecurity solutions and specialization in cloud-based security-as-a-service (SECaaS) platforms. In 2018, Secucloud launched Secuscaler, which is a B2B cloud security that combines FWaaS with software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and secure web gateway (SWG) solutions.

Secucloud’s FWaaS is a zero-trust, next-gen, AI-based solution that utilizes threat intelligence feed, secures traffic through its own VPN tunnel, and operates as a proxy providing an additional layer of security to your infrastructure.

However, since Secucloud is a hosted system, it might not be the best bet for organizations that want a self-hosted solution.

3. SecurityHQ

Headquartered in London (the UK), SecurityHQ is a global managed security service provider that offers enterprise-level security solutions, invaluable insights, skilled staff, and process capabilities to support your business and reduce the risk of security costs. Together with an FWaaS, you’ll get an “army of analysts” that’ll act as an extension of your team, 24/7/365.

SecurityHQ’s FWaaS is a completely managed service offering data protection standards compliance and free security audit, in addition to everything you’d expect from such a provider.

Since there’s no price list or plan schedule, you’ll have to contact SecurityHQ’s staff and request a free security audit to get a quote.

4. Zscaler

Launched in 2007, Zscaler is a cloud security company headquartered in San Jose (California, the USA). Its FWaaS solutions are built from the ground up with virtual offices in mind that secure remote workers as they connect to the business network and do their duty.

Some of Zscaler's key features include an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard that can be accessed via browsers from anywhere, the ability to unify multiple sites, coverage of user-owned devices, Intranet connection security, customizable bandwidth allocation, and all the benefits of being completely on the cloud.

The only downsides are that you’ll have to contact the sales staff to get the pricing and the lack of a free trial. However, you can get a demo of the FWaaS service.

5. Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is an American cybersecurity company headquartered in Santa Clara (California, the USA) and it sparked a paradigm shift in the firewall industry by launching a “smart” next-gen firewall that increased core visibility, added app-based controls, and boosted overall performance.

Aligning with a zero-trust security approach, Palo Alto Networks took their NGFW to the cloud and came up with their own FWaaS service. Its core features are hassle-free deployment, seamless integration with AWS workflows, and “best-in-class” security.

Although a trial isn’t available, you can schedule a demo with Palo Alto Networks to get a personal tour of their products.

6. Cato Networks

Based in Tel Aviv (Israel), Cato Networks is a security company specialized in secure access service edge (SASE), which is a framework for a network architecture that brings cloud-native technologies together, FWaaS included. This all-in-one solution guarantees complete connection security, a private corporate network over the web, and in-depth packet inspection.

Besides FWaaS, a bundle of services in SASE include SD-WAN, WAN optimization, content delivery network (CDN), DNS services, and a secure remote access system. While it’s best suited for big businesses, it can also work for smaller ones that use freelance workers and have most of their staff working off-site.

If you want to find out more about SASE, you can request a live demo and even a free trial.

7. Open Systems

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Zürich (Switzerland), Open Systems is a security company passionate about protecting organizations from all sorts of cybersecurity threats. While their next-gen firewall service is usually sold as part of its cloud security services stack, it can also be purchased as a standalone product. In either case, it’s envisioned as a fully managed or co-managed solution.

Its key features include a multi-zone approach to security, global and local policy flexibility, and advanced filtering of network traffic.

To learn more about Open Systems’ service and its pricing, you’ll need to get in touch with the sales staff.

8. Check Point

Check Point is American-Israeli multinational software security and computer hardware company that shortly after its establishment in 1993 became a cybersecurity pioneer with its FireWall-1 security solution. Today, Check Point offers a full range of services including NGFW technology which is also available as an FWaaS. It also comes as a component of a comprehensive SASE solution called CloudGuard Connect.

Switching to FWaaS is made simple and the path to a zero-trust policy starts with a security checkup, which Check Point will be happy to conduct.

While the pricing remains unclear, there is a free trial and cordial sales staff to guide you through the entire process.

9. Sophos

Founded in 1985, Sophos has over four decades of industry experience in securing both software and hardware for all-sized companies. While the company is primarily focused on security software for 100 to 5000-seat organizations. It also protects individual users (mainly through its anti-virus solutions) demonstrating the flexibility and functionality of its products.

Sophos’ next-gen firewall can be managed through a single cloud-based console called Sophos Central. The same goes for services such as enterprise protection, SD-WAN, endpoint integration, public and private cloud, and so forth. Its main benefits include all-in-one protection, unrivaled visibility, synchronized security, and lightning-fast deployment.

Sophos offers a free trial to all new users, so make sure to try everything out before making a purchase.

10. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is an American cybersecurity company stationed in Austin (Texas, the USA). It specializes in cloud workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber security incident response services. Their FWaaS solution known as Falcon Firewall Management offers easy-to-use, centralized firewall management which makes handling and enforcing specific firewall policies as simple as it gets.

Some of its major benefits include a firewall coordinator that can interact with on-site firewalls, upgrades of third-party firewalls, usage of a single platform for FaaS and endpoint security, flexible deployment, and integration with CrowdStrike’s other solutions.

All of CrowdStrike’s potential customers have a right to a 15-day-long free trial of the Falcon security suite.

There you have it, the top 10 FWaaS providers of this year. There are tons of advantages of adding an FWaaS to an organization’s security system such as creating a unified security policy, improving visibility, and having simplified, scalable, and flexible deployment.

However, if you’re still not sure whether you should make a switch to FWaaS, check out providers that offer free trials, and try everything out for yourself before making the big step.