Here is everything leaving Netflix UK in the coming weeks

All good things come to an end, and very month a number of shows and movies leave Netflix. Every licence that Netflix signs to take a show or movie from another studio, production company or broadcaster is time-limited, and they expire after a set period.

Among the big-hitters on the way out for UK viewers in March are Netflix's Marvel team-ups, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher, as well as both Zombieland movies and the Angelina Jolie-led action thriller Salt.

To help you find and watch show or movies that you're interested in before they disappear, we keep a record of all the shows and movies that are on their way out for Netflix subscribers in the UK over the course of the next month, and they're all listed below for you.

What's leaving Netflix on February 22?

Shonar Pahar

What's leaving Netflix on February 23?

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Women of Mafia 2

What's leaving Netflix on February 24?

Tanu Weds Manu

What's leaving Netflix on February 26?

Kopitiam

Show Me the Money

Luke Cage, soon to leave Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

What's leaving Netflix on March 1?

2,215

21 Thunder

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

Arctic Heart

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson

American Horror Story (Seasons 1-8)

Big Stan

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry

The Boy

Chalet Girl

The Challenge

The Dictator

Ella Enchanted

Ghostbusters

Guru Aur Bhole

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures

Love is in the Air

Marvel's Daredevil

Marvel's Iron Fist

Marvel's Luke Cage

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Marvel's The Defenders

Marvel's The Punisher

Never Back Down

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Nicky Deuce

Nila

No Good Deed

Pants on Fire

Paradise Lost

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll

Pose

Radio Rebel

S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. Firefight

Sab Jholmaal Hai

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors

Something Borrowed

Steel Magnolias

The Sum of All Fears

Sylvanian Families

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover

Tiger

The Truman Show

Your Lie in April

What's leaving Netflix on March 4?

Aurora

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

What's leaving Netflix on March 7?

Await Further Instructions

The Secret

Ghostbusters is vanishing into thin air on March 1 (Image credit: Columbia)

What's leaving Netflix on March 8?

Couples Counseling

Kahaani

What's leaving Netflix on March 9?

School of Roars

Ode to Joy

Zombieland: Double Tap

What's leaving Netflix on March 11?

White Boy

Eugenie Nights

This Evening

What's leaving Netflix on March 13?