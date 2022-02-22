Here is everything leaving Netflix UK in the coming weeks

All good things come to an end, and very month a number of shows and movies leave Netflix. Every licence that Netflix signs to take a show or movie from another studio, production company or broadcaster is time-limited, and they expire after a set period.
Among the big-hitters on the way out for UK viewers in March are Netflix's Marvel team-ups, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher, as well as both Zombieland movies and the Angelina Jolie-led action thriller Salt.
To help you find and watch show or movies that you're interested in before they disappear, we keep a record of all the shows and movies that are on their way out for Netflix subscribers in the UK over the course of the next month, and they're all listed below for you.
What's leaving Netflix on February 22?
- Shonar Pahar
What's leaving Netflix on February 23?
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Women of Mafia 2
What's leaving Netflix on February 24?
- Tanu Weds Manu
What's leaving Netflix on February 26?
- Kopitiam
- Show Me the Money
What's leaving Netflix on March 1?
- 2,215
- 21 Thunder
- Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)
- Arctic Heart
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson
- American Horror Story (Seasons 1-8)
- Big Stan
- BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry
- The Boy
- Chalet Girl
- The Challenge
- The Dictator
- Ella Enchanted
- Ghostbusters
- Guru Aur Bhole
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures
- Love is in the Air
- Marvel's Daredevil
- Marvel's Iron Fist
- Marvel's Luke Cage
- Marvel's Jessica Jones
- Marvel's The Defenders
- Marvel's The Punisher
- Never Back Down
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- Nicky Deuce
- Nila
- No Good Deed
- Pants on Fire
- Paradise Lost
- Pop, Lock ‘n Roll
- Pose
- Radio Rebel
- S.W.A.T.
- S.W.A.T. Firefight
- Sab Jholmaal Hai
- Saimdang, Memoir of Colors
- Something Borrowed
- Steel Magnolias
- The Sum of All Fears
- Sylvanian Families
- Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover
- Tiger
- The Truman Show
- Your Lie in April
What's leaving Netflix on March 4?
- Aurora
- The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
What's leaving Netflix on March 7?
- Await Further Instructions
- The Secret
What's leaving Netflix on March 8?
- Couples Counseling
- Kahaani
What's leaving Netflix on March 9?
- School of Roars
- Ode to Joy
- Zombieland: Double Tap
What's leaving Netflix on March 11?
- White Boy
- Eugenie Nights
- This Evening
What's leaving Netflix on March 13?
- Salt
- Zombieland