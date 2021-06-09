This unlimited cloud storage package is now seriously affordable

Keeping track of your various photos, videos, documents and other files is no small feat - thankfully, cloud storage services make storing, managing and securing your data a breeze.

G Cloud, for example, provides a secure repository for all your essential files, so you won't have to worry about losing them in the event of a system failure. It also gives you access to your assets across any device.

For readers of TechRadar Pro, G Cloud is currently offering its Unlimited Plan for just $59.99/year (equal to $4.99/month). It provides unlimited storage space for your files, which can managed and accessed via the easy-to-use app.

G Cloud Ultimate Plan: $59.99/year (roughly £45/AU$75)

Get unlimited storage for all your photos, videos, documents and more, now for as little as $4.99/month.

Why is this a great deal?

G Cloud is perfect for anyone looking to find a long term solution for their data storage needs. With the Unlimited Plan, there's no such thing as running out of space.

Shifting data into the service is simple and intuitive and 256 AES encryption will ensure your sensitive files don't fall into the wrong hands.

At just $4.99/month when billed annually, this cloud storage deal is very difficult to ignore.