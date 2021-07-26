This top password manager is now seriously affordable

Hopefully most of us now know that reusing the same passwords across multiple online accounts can make you an easy target for cyberattacks. If you don't want your accounts to end up in the wrong hands, turning to a password manager is a smart move.

Keeper Security, for example, helps users keep track of every single one of their passwords with ease. With this password manager, all your credentials are stored in a secure vault, until you need them.

Right now, Keeper is offering a massive 40% discount on its two most popular plans, Unlimited and Family, exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $20.98/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

Avoiding lengthy and often frustrating password recovery every time you log into your accounts is made simple by this easy-to-use application, which keeps all your passwords at your fingertips, no matter the device you're using.

The Keeper Unlimited plan lets you store an unlimited number of passwords, now for just $20.98/£17.98. For anyone that needs up to five user accounts, the Keeper Family plan is the best choice, available for only $44.98/£43.18 per year.

Why is this a great deal?

With Keeper Security, you can rest easy knowing your account credentials are safe and sound, especially with the additional security provided by features such as two-factor authentication and biometrics.

Extra features such as emergency access, password generator and data breach monitoring combine to offer a complete security package - and there's 24/7 support if you even run into trouble.

There's even an encrypted messaging feature, called Keeper Chat, and those that subscribe to the Family plan will also get 10GB free cloud storage to help keep other types of sensitive files and information secure.

In today's world, where prying eyes can be anywhere, Keeper Security provides peace of mind that's hard to come by. And at 40% off, this deal is not to be missed.