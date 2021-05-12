This leading security service for Mac just became a lot cheaper

With the popularity of Apple products drawing inevitable attention from cybercriminals, you need a way to keep your Mac protected.

Trend Micro is a household name when it comes to providing multi-device security protection, including antivirus for Mac. The company's products are dedicated to blocking viruses, spyware and other malicious software, to give you the peace of mind you need.

For readers of TechRadar Pro, Trend Micro is slashing 25% off of its antivirus service for Mac. Down from $39.99, this powerful security tool is now available for just $29.95/year (about £22).

Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac: $39.99 $29.95/year

25% off - Block web threats, stop viruses that steal personal data, guard against phishing emails and more with this great deal.View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

This trusted security tool is easy to use and install and provides protection against all manner of cyberthreats. With this amazing deal, you can start taking device security to the next level.

Trend Micro's antivirus for Mac protects you against being taken hostage by cybercriminals by blocking web threats. It also prevents access to your camera and microphone, shielding your privacy.

With Trend Micro Pay Guard, you also get an extra layer of protection when shopping or banking online.