The Sims 4 is 75% off, so you can digitally continue living your life

The Sims 4 is on sale, so people under lockdown can finally discover what gamers have known all along: you just need video games to have a life.

You can now pick up and download The Sims 4 standard version for only $4.99 / £34.99 / AU$12.99. That's a massive saving, given that the game is normally $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$49.99 before the sale, saving you about 87% of the price in the US and 75% in the UK and Australia. This is all available on The Sims 4 website or EA's storefront, Origin.

The Sims 4 is a life simulator where you can control a household of digital versions of you, commanding them to watch TV, play video games and cook (things you can do right now) or go and exercise, go on dates and pop off to work (things you can't). So it's the perfect antidote to lockdown.

The discount also applies to the digital deluxe version, which costs a little more, and includes three small expansion packs that bring in new costumes and decorations. If you want more content, though, lots of the game's Expansion Packs (the largest type of downloadable extra you can get for the game, alongside small Stuff Packs and medium Game Packs), are 50% off.

The Cats and Dogs, Discover University and Island Living packs are all 50% off, for example. Check out The Sims 4 expansion packs here.

So if you think The Sims 4 will be the perfect dose of escapism for you, here's where you can find it:

The Sims 4 standard edition: 75%-85% off at Origin

The Sims 4 is the perfect escapism game for when you're trapped indoors, and this discount puts it at the perfect impulse-buy price. In fact you can buy the game and some expansions for the same price the base game would normally buy.

