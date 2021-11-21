The most luxurious gaming monitor is under $1,000 for Black Friday

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is quite simply a ridiculous gaming monitor - and we mean that in the best way possible. This 49-inch ultra-Ultrawide monitor will make for the most immersive gaming experience this side of VR, and now you can get it for an affordable price ahead of Black Friday 2021.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G9 for just $999, which is a giant $400 discount for this amazing display. Sure, it's not the latest model, but at this price, we literally dare you to find a better gaming monitor, much less a better Black Friday monitor deal.

Samsung Odyssey G9 | QLED, 240Hz | $1,399 Samsung Odyssey G9 | QLED, 240Hz | $1,399 $999 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of our favorite gaming monitors of all time, just because it's just so huge. This is a gaming monitor that will truly envelop your entire field of view, really immersing you in whatever game you play. And, right now you can get it for just $999 ahead of Black Friday.



This thing has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, which means it's basically two 1440p gaming monitors in one display. That high resolution is eye-watering already (especially if you already have a high-end graphics card to power it like the RTX 3080), but it's also a Samsung QLED panel, which means it's absolutely gorgeous.

Couple that with a 240Hz refresh rate, and it's basically the gaming monitor to end all gaming monitors. The only real drawback with this display is that unlike the most recent model, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which is a microLED display, there aren't as many backlighting zones. That means that some elements can have a halo effect in really dark scenes.

But, even with that this is still a lovely display, and we'd recommend it to anyone that has the space, money, and a gaming PC powerful enough to run it. We'd recommend at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 to drive it.

More Samsung Odyssey G9 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Odyssey G9 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals