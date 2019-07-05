The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are already heavily discounted

With Amazon Prime Day 2019 not long off (it's July 15-16), it seems every retailer is getting in on the discount act, and there's good news for anyone eyeing up the new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Google's latest handsets, with a mid-range price-tag, but a flagship camera phone experience, have just witnessed a healthy price drop of up to $200/£70.
It's surprising, as the new Pixel duo have only been available to buy for a couple of months and we're already seeing big discounts... not that we're complaining.
Save $200 on the Pixel 3a in the US
Google Pixel 3a
was $399.99 now $199.99 at BestBuy
Save a massive $200 off a brand new Google Pixel 3a with this great deal at BestBuy. We're not sure how long it'll last, so you may want to act fast!View Deal
Save $100 on the Pixel 3a XL in the US
Google Pixel 3a XL
was $479.99 now $379.99 at BestBuy
You can get $100 off the Google Pixel 3a XL, a handset which is just two months old, takes great photos and has a long-lasting battery.View Deal
Save £50 on the Pixel 3a in the UK
Google Pixel 3a
was £399 now £349 at Google
Looking for a mid-range smartphone bargain? Stop looking, because this is a great Pixel 3a deal that saves you £50.
This Pixel 3a deal is also available from Currys until July 16.View Deal
Save £70 on the Pixel 3a in the UK
Google Pixel 3a XL
was £469 now £399 at Google
There's a bigger saving to be had on the larger-screened Pixel 3a XL, with a £70 discount here. If you watch lots of videos on your phone, this is the one you should get.
This Pixel 3a XL deal is also available from Currys until July 16.View Deal
