Save $65 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in this Labor Day steal

You very rarely see major discounts on a smartwatch just a month after it releases, especially one as well-reviewed as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Imagine our surprise when we discovered that the Watch 3 has dropped $65 to its lowest price ever, $365, thanks to a Labor Day deal on Amazon.

We called the Galaxy Watch 3 the "best smartwatch you can buy right now", thanks to its classy design, impressive fitness features like activity tracking and an electrocardiogram for staying in shape, and its innovative rotating raised bezel for cycling through on-screen menus.

If you want a smartwatch that we see as an upgrade for either Android users or Apple users, then you'll want to jump on this deal while it lasts. Or you can check out the best deals on the Galaxy Watch Active 1 and 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $429.99 $365.30 on Amazon Save $65 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 on Amazon for Labor Day. That's the first major discount on the recently released smartwatch, which features excellent fitness tracking and health monitoring, and a rotating bezel to navigate between menus that's much more convenient than a tiny touchscreen.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $249.99 $209.99 on B&H The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Watch 3, for Android owners who care less about stylish design and more about fitness and health tracking. B&H's $40 discount makes this a great time to pick it up, and give yourself access to accurate heart rate sensors and excellent exercise monitoring apps.View Deal

More smartwatch deals on Labor Day

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon A fellow third-generation watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been selling for much longer but remains a solid purchase, and can be found for its cheapest price ever on Amazon for Labor Day. Apple users looking for a swimproof watch with plenty of fitness potential have a solid purchase here.View Deal

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: $279.99 $162.07 at Amazon Save over $100 on another third-generation watch that will appeal to fitness freaks, thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale. It has a solid heart rate monitor and GPS, which will help make sure you get accurate results from your workouts, and it has a subtle design that looks nice for casual wear as well as during exercises.View Deal

More Labor Day sales