McAfee Antivirus and VPN bundle now available from only $19.99 a year

As one of the the best antivirus software you can protect your mobile devices and computers with, McAfee has been around for decades, making sure that your data is safe and secure.

As antivirus deals go, this one saves you $5 on any McAfee security software bundle, netting you a year's worth of coverage on your devices from as little as $19.99 a year.

With such a great discount, you could opt for McAfee's go-big-or-go-home package, Total Protection Family. This offers you protection on up to 10 devices, with compatibility across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

It also throws in nifty extra features including VPN for five devices as well as its proprietary McAfee Gamer Security plus Identity Theft Protection. Read more about McAfee's current savings below and cash in on this fantastic saving before it ends.

McAfee's top antivirus deal

McAfee Total Protection Family - $119.99 $29.99

Covers 10 devices with the one sub to protect your home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money. Includes Identity Theft protection and McAfee exclusive gamer security by default.

View Deal

Why do we think McAfee is one of the best antivirus?

There's a multitude of reasons why we rank McAfee as one of the world's best antivirus, all of paramount importance to the user.

The company really does have all the bases covered when it comes to creating top-notch online security software. Naturally, it offers powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best: