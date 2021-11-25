IONOS's Black Friday sale includes a $0.50/month web hosting package

IONOS' web hosting business plan going for just $0.50/month

The deals have not stopped rolling in this Black Friday and web hosting providers have pulled out all the stops to make this year the best one for deals.

With just a few hours to go till it’s officially Black Friday, 1&1 IONOS has gone the extra mile to bring you what could arguably be labeled as the most affordable web hosting plan to date.

Right now (and until November 30), you will be able to host as many websites as you please for just $0.50 per month for 12 months before the price returns to $10/month.

For the next five days, IONOS has slashed its Business plan by 50%, which includes unlimited storage and websites, unlimited databases (MariaDB or MySQL), a professional email, a free domain for one year and enhanced CPU and RAM resources.

Get 50% off IONOS web hosting

This Black Friday, bag yourself top quality web hosting for as little as $0.50 per month, which includes unlimited websites and storage.

View Deal

Black Friday IONOS website builder deals 

If the web host deal wasn’t enough, IONOS has also cut the price of its website builder plan, too. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to indulge in a website builder for as little as $1 per month for the first 12 months.

Their starter plan includes a free domain for the year, a professional email and customizable templates with pre-built sections, designs and colors.

IONOS website builder starter plan |

IONOS website builder starter plan | $5 $1
Build a website with full design freedom for a dollar a month for 12 months, and enjoy a free domain as well as an SSL certificate that encrypts data transmitted to and from your website.

View Deal

Why is this a great deal? 

To start, 1&1 IONOS is now Europe's largest web hosting provider, hosting more than 12 million domains in its data centers around the world.

The 1&1 IONOS Website Builder plan isn't just the company's regular shared hosting with PrestaShop pre-installed. It's a full-featured service that works for everyone from web store beginners to big established businesses, with catalogues of up to a million products. It also enables the ability to sell on Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Instagram and more.

If you have your eye on the hosting provider’s Plus and Pro website builder plans, you’ll get to utilize IONOS’ multilingual website feature for just $5 and $10 per month.

Best of all, if you are not happy with your Black Friday purchase, IONOS gives you 30 days to get your full money back.

Abigail Opiah

Abigail is a B2B Editor that specializes in Web Hosting and Website Builder news at TechRadar Pro. She has been a B2B journalist for more than four years covering a wide range of topics in the technology sector from colocation and cloud to data centers and telecommunications at Data Economy and Capacity Media. 