Grab the Arlo Video Doorbell for less with this great deal

Video doorbells make avoiding cold callers easier, as you can check on your phone to see who’s rung the bell before you open the door. However, they can be pricey, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just slashed the cost of one of the best video doorbells you can buy.

The Arlo Video Doorbell has been discounted by $28.28 for a limited time. The wired smart doorbell, which lets you see and speak to anyone on your doorstep, is now just $121.72 – that’s a 19% saving on the list price. Amazon has also discounted the battery-operated version of the video doorbell too. The Arlo Video Doorbell Wire-Free is now $179.99 , which is a discount of $20.

In the UK, you can pick up the Arlo Video Doorbell for £167.45 , which is a 7% saving on the list price. However, the price of the Arlo Video Doorbell wire-free has not been reduced.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Arlo Video Doorbell deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Arlo Video Doorbell – on Black Friday last year it dropped to $99.99 – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a smart doorbell.

As well as letting you answer the door from your smartphone, the Arlo Video Doorbell can also take a message for you, if you can't get to the door. Arlo's rival, Ring is also bringing a similar feature to some of its doorbells, and giving Alexa the ability to answer the door for you.

Today's best Arlo Video Doorbell deals in the US

Arlo Video Doorbell: $149.99 $121.72 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked nearly $30 off the price of the Arlo Video Doorbell, making it $121.72. That’s a 19% saving on Arlo’s first smart doorbell that has a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see the whole length of whoever is on your doorstep. It’s been as low as $99.99 on Black Friday, so it’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen, but if you want a video doorbell right now, this is a good deal. View Deal

Arlo Video Doorbell Wire-free: $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The battery-powered version of the doorbell has also been reduced, although the discount isn’t as big - it’s a 10% saving which knocks $20 off the list price. It offers the same great features but is less fiddly to install. View Deal

Today's best Arlo Video Doorbell deals in the UK

Arlo Video Doorbell: £179.99 £167.45 at Amazon

In the UK the saving on the Arlo Video Doorbell isn’t as big – it's been reduced by 7%, which knocks £12.54 off the list price. It dropped as low as £124.99 on Black Friday, so it’s not the best deal we’ve seen, but we don’t know when it will be discounted by these levels again. View Deal