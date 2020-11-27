Get a huge discount on this advanced video editing software on Black Friday

The new Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate is a video editing tool that comes with complete flexibility from their advanced tools. It offers keyframing controls and pro-caliber tools for precision and total creative control.

And it's now cheaper than ever, as users can now save $30 this Black Friday using our deal.

Grab this pro-caliber editing tool on Black Friday for only $99.95 for full and $79.95 for upgrades. Also included in the package for this giveaway are the PaintShop Pro 2021, Pinnacle Studio 24 Blu-ray Plug-in, and WinZip 24 Standard.

Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate: $129.95 $99.95 at Pinnacle Studio

Enhance your video editing skills with this ultimate software that gives you unlimited power, precision, and total creative control. It’s loaded with powerful features to give you that advantage.

Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate has tons of features in store including Video Masking, a redesigned Title Editor, enhanced keyframing controls, and more. Users can get from the most basic tools to the more advanced creative features.

This is the ultimate editing suite to trim, split, crop and rotate videos, add titles, graphics and overlays, and use your creativity with their templates, filters and effects. The result is unparalleled precision.

Why is this a good deal?

