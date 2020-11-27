Get 2TB cloud storage data for life with one single payment, just for Black Friday

Saving your files and keeping them secure is now cheaper than ever this Black Friday thanks to cloud storage experts pCloud.

A Black Friday discount exclusive to TechRadar Pro readers marks the price of pCloud’s Lifetime Premium plan with 500GB of storage down to $122.50. pCloud’s Premium Plus plan, with 2TB of storage, also gets a 65% reduction this Black Friday, retailing for only $245. Discounts are valid from November 23 - November 29, 2020.

Cyber Monday vouchers knock off Lifetime Premium plan’s price to $175, and Lifetime Premium Plus to $350. Both Cyber Monday promos include the Lifetime Client-side Encryption, valued at $125, for free. The offer is valid from November 30, 2020 - December 04, 2020.

pCloud Lifetime Premium: $480 $122.50 at pCloud

Sharing large files on a regular basis can be difficult and time-consuming. This cloud storage plan offers 500GB of storage, security, file management, and much more for a low one-time payment.

pCloud Lifetime Premium Plus: $980 $245 at pCloud

A one-time payment for 2TB worth of storage and other amazing features, best for users who are regularly exchanging large files.

Why is this a great deal?

pCloud did the maths and delivered a well-rounded offer that will be ideal for those looking for an exit to endless monthly payments, changes in terms and conditions, and price increases. With this service provider, pay upfront and be rewarded with one of the largest cloud storage quotas on the market.

Cloud storage is made simpler and more accessible with pCloud’s advanced features. These include link sharing, file requests, TLS/SSL channel protection for security, offline access, unlimited file size and speed, data recovery, backups, and a lot more.