The best Bose 700 deals in 2020: buy Bose's top noise-cancelling headphones for less

The best Bose 700 deals can cut almost a third off the price of Bose’s flagship noise cancelling headphones. Of course, even with a discount they’re still not cheap: the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy, after all.

They boast a stunning design, stellar sound quality, and class-leading noise cancellation. But there are some great Bose 700 sales around, and we’ve curated today’s very best Bose 700 deals on this page.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in June 2019 for $399 / £350 / AU$600. Since then, prices have fluctuated among the three available colorways. The best Bose 700 deals we’ve seen have been for the Arctic White version, which dipped south of $350 in the US several times last year. It hit an all-time low of $299 in August 2020. The Arctic White Bose 700 headphones fell to £264 in the UK recently too - also an all-time low.

The more popular Silver Luxe and Triple Dark colors maintained their launch prices for longer, outside of a few sporadic drops to the $350 range. This summer, we’ve seen both drop as far as $339 / £299. You'll see today's best prices below...

(Image credit: Bose)

Why buy the Bose 700 headphones? Class-leading noise cancellation in a stunning design Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 25g | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 33ft | NFC: Yes | RRP: $399 / £350 / AU$600 Superb noise cancellation Fun, lively sound Elegant design

The Bose 700s are the best Bose headphones we’ve ever reviewed. They boast class-leading noise cancellation so you can clearly listen to your favorite tunes, or take important phone calls in even the noisiest environments. The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either: it’s great. We’re also fans of the sleek one-piece design of the Bose 700 headphones. They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear, and foldable for easy storage in a backpack.

So, if noise cancellation is your main priority, you can’t go wrong with the Bose 700 headphones. However, bear in mind that the comparable Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-cancelling headphones offer 10 extra hours of battery life (30 hours) and more dexterous sound quality. The trade-off with these Sony cans is call quality that isn't as good, and a less sleek design than the Bose 700 headphones.

Got a bigger budget? Take a look at the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: they deliver better noise cancellation than the XM3s, and cutting-edge codec support. Still, the Bose 700s sound great, look incredible and offer out-of-this-world noise cancellation. With a Bose 700 deal to lower the price, they're a very good buy.

Cheaper Bose 700 alternatives

If your budget can't quite stretch to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - even with a Bose 700 deal - then consider the Sony WH-1000XM3s wireless headphones. They're slightly cheaper, although this lower price comes courtesy of a drop in call quality and you lose the stunning design.

Alternatively, take a look at the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. They're very comfortable, offer great noise cancellation, and often see great discounts (but are missing a few useful features like auto play/pause or instant mute).

At around £190/$165/AU$350, the Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones are a good mid-range pair to consider. Or, if you’re on a much tighter budget, Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are a steal at around $60/£52/AU$95. They offer a longer battery life than the Bose 700s (30 hours), but aren’t on the same tier as when it comes to noise cancellation and design.

The JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones, too, fall into a similar budget bracket: if you don't mind sacrificing the premium features of the Bose 700s, they're very good value for money.



For even more suggestions, head over to our exhaustively researched guide on the best cheap wireless headphone deals.