Best Buy Black Friday deals preview: $500 off HP Spectre, cheap 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch, and Dysons

This year's Best Buy Black Friday deals are just around the corner now - less than a week away now in fact. While most of the prime deals aren't released until Sunday (November 22), Best Buy has in fact shared its official Black Friday deals via this sales ad preview page - a great resource if you're getting that shopping list ready.

Excited? We certainly are. There are hundreds of TVs, laptops, appliances, and much more due to go on sale this Sunday, and to save you time, we've picked out the best ones right here. Just below you can see our 5 most anticipated Best Buy Black Friday deals, which, if all goes as planned, should be going live this weekend.

If you're looking for even more recommendations, we've also listed out plenty more just down below too, including the planned savings on each item for Black Friday. TVs, Laptops, headphones, and appliances are all covered, but this is by no means an exhaustive list.

And finally, right down at the bottom of the page, you can find the best Black Friday deals which are live today at Best Buy, because yes - there are in fact deals live right now. So, don't want to wait for the official Best Buy Black Friday deals? No problem, there are still options if you want to beat those crowds next week.

Best Buy Black Friday deals: our top picks

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599.99 $1,099 at Best Buy

Due to go on sale soon, this HP Spectre x360 15 is quite literally one of the best ultrabooks money can buy, especially after a $500 price cut. With a 4K OLED screen, Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD you're looking to get some lavish specs here in an absolutely stunning premium form-factor.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Cheap 4K TVs have been incredibly popular this year in the early-Black Friday sales and this 50-inch TCL is sure to be a real hit when it goes live. Sure, it's no Samsung or LG display, but it's still 4k, has HDR, and even a whole host of smart TV functionality in the form of Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99 at Best Buy

Ok, so there are new consoles on the block right now, but this Black Friday deal from Best Buy shows it's not all about the PS5 and Xbox this November. This Switch bundle can score you not just a free copy of Mario Kart 8, but also 3 free months of Nintendo Switch online. Not bad, but you'll have to hurry to grab it when it's live as we've already seen it sell out in a previous flash sale.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro cordless vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Another top appliance pick this Black Friday, this Dyson Cyclone V10 is already on sale but it's due to go even lower soon. While you can't exactly say Dyson makes cheap vacuums by any stretch of the imagination, they are fantastic and full of useful features. Plus, you're sure to get a vacuum that's going to last you a few good years.

Best Buy - head straight to the main Black Friday deals preview page

More Best Buy Black Friday deal previews

Want more recommendations? We've rounded up a few more top picks just down below. Most of these deals will be going live on November 22. through to November 28. unless otherwise specified. We've separated our recommendations out into multiple sections, but this is in no way an exhaustive list of all the deals that are due to go live next week. To explore further, you can search by category here.

Best Buy Black Friday deals by category

TVs | laptops | cell phones | gaming | wearables | appliances

Best Buy Black Friday deals: the best live deals

Insignia 8qt Digital Multi-Cooker: $119.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, you can get the Insignia digital multi-cooker on sale for $49.99 at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The eight-quart multi-cooker features 12 one-touch preset programs so you can whip up meals in a flash for the whole family.

Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Best Buy early Black Friday sale has a massive $50 price cut on the Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer. This six-quart stainless steel air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean-up.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $299 at Best Buy

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $249.99. The 4K TV comes with the Roku experience so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Best Buy allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): $179 at Best Buy

The Series 3, a venerable but still amazing contender, is settling into a whole new lower than ever before price right now. Sure, it's a little bigger and a little slower than the new entries but it's still fully supported by Apple and has all the lifestyle and fitness apps you'd expect.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

