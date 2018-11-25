Looking for a VPN deal? Cyber Monday is looking like a great time to get one

You've probably reached the stage of your Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend where you've just about snapped up every bargain you can think of. Laptop - nailed it. Games console - sorted that on Friday. Mobile phone - yep. Well did you forget about VPN deals?

If you did, then there's no need to fret because the best VPN deals we've seen for the period are still going...for now. Some of the discounts we've encountered have been nothing short of extraordinary, with a massive 88% off sale being the one that stands out most.

And these are no dodgy backstreet VPNs that you shouldn't go anywhere near without a barge-pole firmly in hand. Among the top three VPN deals we've picked out is included the provider sitting in the top spot in our best VPN service countdown - ExpressVPN.

So forget trawling the web to fish out the discounts and offers, and simply choose from our trio of curated deals below - we just think there must be better things to be doing with your time this Cyber Monday.

1. The best of the best - Express VPN

ExpressVPN | 12 months 15 months | $12.95 $6.67 per month

We'll be very straight with you...this isn't the cheapest VPN you'll be able to get this Cyber Monday. But it still shoots straight to the top of our list thanks to the exceptional quality of ExpressVPN. With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, incredible ease-of-use and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is offering a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND an extra three months free. Ends on November 27View Deal

2. Get the next 5 years sorted - PureVPN

PureVPN | 5 years | $79 (effective $1.32/£1.02 a month)

When PureVPN emailed us to inform us about its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing, we had to email them back to double check we'd understood correctly. $79 (around £62) gets your VPN needs for the next five years covered. Work that out, and it equates to a ludicrously cheap $1.32 (so around £1.02) per month. It's 88% off the usual price! Ends on December 3View Deal

3. Great VPN, great price - IPVanish

IPVanish | 2 years | $287.76 $79.99 | 72% saving

The brilliant IPVanish left it late to come in with its Black Friday pricing, but when it did we were delighted to see a massive 72% off the RRP. IPVanish features very high up on our VPN chart and a single payment of $79.99 in total gets you two years of use, so effectively $3.33 (£2.60) per month. But watch the end date, as it will disappear on Tuesday. Ends on November 27View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

VPNs essentially have two traditional uses when you break it down: online safety and avoiding website restrictions.

In terms of cyber safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. In simple English, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.