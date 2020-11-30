Cyber Monday 2020 in Singapore: save big with these incredible deals

Cyber Monday 2020 is here, once again marking the conclusion of the biggest shopping event of the year. This time around, shoppers are getting an even bigger push towards online retailers, with the world's ongoing Covid-19 situation making online shopping a much safer option than the frenzied bargain hunting in brick and mortar stores of previous years.

The sale period will see prices drop across a range of products, with tech products among the big-ticket items to see a discount, giving consumers the opportunity to get their holiday season shopping done before the Christmas rush.

Cyber Monday sales have been ramping up in Singapore. The Business Times reported massive increases in revenue in Singapore during the period last year, with Amazon Singapore's country manager Henry Low describing a jump of "nearly 50 per cent in sales compared to Prime Day 2019, which held the sales record for the largest shopping event in Singapore previously."

It’s looking likely that the trend will continue, as retailers are already offering more online discounts than we’ve seen previously to relieve pressure from in-store shopping.

We’ll again be keeping a close eye on Cyber Monday sales in Singapore this year, with all the details listed right here.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) 16GB/256GB Intel Core i7 | SG$2,454 (save SG$434) Need a new productivity laptop? Microsoft SG has some excellent deals on its stylish Surface Laptop 3, with the 13.5-inch model with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage now only SG$2,454 – that's a saving of SG$434! Available in Black and Platinum.View Deal

Surface Pro X 16GB/512GB | SG$1,941 (save SG$647) Sporting Microsoft's SQ 1 processor, the sleek Surface Pro X is an ARM-based Surface Tablet that offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and has been reduced to just only SG$1,941 – that's a saving of SG$647! Only the black model is still available, so you better hurry!View Deal

Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) 8GB/256GB Intel Core i5 | SG$2,173 (save SG$325) Microsoft's SG Black Friday have kicked off with a serious bang! Get the 13.5-inch model Microsoft's versatile 2-in-1 Surface Book 3 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for only SG$2,173 – that's a massive saving of SG$325! Better hurry though – offer ends on November 30.View Deal

Surface Book 3 (15-inch) 32GB/1TB Intel Core i7 | SG$3,913 (save SG$585) Need a beefier option? Microsoft has a fantastic deal on the 15-inch version of its 2-in-1 Surface Book 3, which boasts a an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Get it now for only SG$3,913 – that's a saving of SG$585! Just like before, this offer ends on November 30.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 (Body) Mirrorless Camera | SG$755.10 (was SG$939; save SG$183.90) It may be getting on in years, but that doesn't stop the Canon EOS M50 from being a fantastic shooter. It's a stylish mirrorless camera that boasts a high-res electronic viewfinder, a vari-angle touchscreen LCD monitor and a large grip on a relatively on a compact body. Get an extra 10% off when you add it to your cart. Was SG$939, now only SG$755.10.

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body) | SG$1,799 (was SGS$2,299; save SG$500) Featuring the newly developed back-illumnated 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, the Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera as an ideal shooter for action photographers and videographers. Available in Black and Silver, the Fujifilm X-T3 was SGS$2,299, now only SG$1,799. That's a saving of SG$500!

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens | SG$2,399 (was SGS$2,899; save SG$500) Essentially the same camera listed in the deal above, only with an 18-55mm Lens included along with the body. Listed at SG$2,399, you get an additional 10% off as soon as you add it to your cart, bringing the price down to just $2,159.10! Available in Black and Silver.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console Bundle | SG$449 (retails for $529.90; save SG$80.90) Looking for a good deal on a Nintendo Switch console? Well, this might be one of the best we've seen on Black Friday so far. Get the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition console (which includes the game) for only SG$449 – that's a saving of SG$80.90!View Deal

Nintendo Switch (gen 2) | SG$459 (retails for SG$599; save SG$140) Nintendo's popular portable console is now in its second generation, with the more recently released model offering significantly improved battery life for handheld play. While this is often found below the retail price of SG$699, Lazada has an especially great discount at the moment and it's local Singapore stock, coming with a Maxsoft warranty.View Deal

Oral-B Smart 4 4000 Rechargeable Toothbrush | SG$107.76 (was SG$199; save SG$91.24) Normally, you'd want to avoid getting a blue tooth while brushing (hehe), but Oral-B Smart 4 4000 Rechargeable Toothbrush uses Bluetooth technology to coach you through the perfect brushing experience from your phone, which sounds pretty good to us! Was SG$199; now SG$107.76.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-WS660BT Over-Ear Bluetooth High Res Headphones | SG$162.36 (was SG$218; save SG$55.64) Crank up the tunes with these Bluetooth high res headphones from Audio Technica, which offer 40 hours of continuous use on single charge (along with 1,000 hours in standby). Available in Grey/Blue for only SG$162.36 – that's a saving of SG$55.64!View Deal

Samsung HW-Q70T/XS 3.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar | SG$919 (was SG$1,599; save SG$680) Harvey Norman has a great deal on Samsung's Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar, which offers 3.1.2 channel audio and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X spatial audio. Also includes a wireless subwoofer. Was SG$1,599, now only SG$919, which is a saving of SG$680!View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | SG$74.90 (was SG$149; save SG$74.10) JBL's stylish and discreet true wireless Tune 120TWS in-ear headphones offer JBL Pure Bass Sound, hands-free stereo calls and 4-Hours playback for the earbuds along with 12 additional hours via their included charging case. Available in Black, Pink and White. Was SG$149, now only SG$74.90 ahead of Black Friday – that's a saving of SG$74.10!View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | SG$1,499 (was SG$1,798; save SG$299) Boasting a 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz display with Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, Acer's Nitro 5 laptop takes gaming to the next level. Was SG$1,798; now only SG$1,499 ahead of Black Friday 2020 – that's a saving of SG$299!View Deal

Acer Swift 3 Laptop (Pink)| SG$1,699 (was SG$2,098; save SG$399) Get on top of work with this stylish and ultra portable productivity-focused laptop from Acer. The Swift 3 offers thelatest10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCle SSD of storage. Was SG$2,098; now only SG$1,699 – that's a discount of SG$399!View Deal

Sharp AQUOS 4TC70BK1X 70-inch 4K TV | SG$2,899 (was SG$7,899; save SG$5,000) Did you ever think you'd see a SG$5,000 discount on a huge television this Black Friday? Well, Harvey Norman is selling this Sharp Aquos 70-incher for SG$2,899 – quite a difference from the TV's original RRP of SG$7,899, wouldn't you say?View Deal

Samsung QA-75Q60TAKXXS 75-inch QLED 4K TV | SG$4,139 (was SG$5,999; save SG$1,860) The 75-inch model of Samsung's brilliant Q60T QLED TV has been reduced ahead of Black Friday, with a discount of SG$1,860 from the RRP. Boasting quantum dot colour, auto game mode and a stunning design, this TV is a steal.View Deal

Samsung HW-T550/XS 320W 2.1CH Soundbar | SG$413 (was SG$799; save SG$386!) Samsung's HW-T550 soundbar offers 320W of power and 2.1 channels of sound, with an included wireless subwoofer that will automatically pair with the main unit. Give your home cinema some extra oomph for only SG$413 thanks this great Black Friday deal – that's a saving of SG$386!View Deal

Samsung HW-Q800T/XS 3.1CH Cinematic Soundbar | SG$1,103(was S$1,999; save SG$896!) If you need something with a bit more range and depth, Samsung's HW-Q800T/XS 3.1CH Cinematic Soundbar might be more to your liking. Boasting 7 speakers and a wireless subwoofer, the Samsung HW-Q800T offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for a 3D audio soundscape. was SG$1,999, now only SG$1,103.View Deal

Sharp 4T-C60CK1X 60-inch 4K TV | SG$1,399 (was SG$2,899; save SG$1,500) If you're in the market for a good 60-incher that boasts Android TV functionality, this Black Friday deal from Harvey Norman has come at the right time. Get the Sharp 4T-C60CK1X 60-inch model for only SG$1,399 – that's a massive saving of SG$1,500 from the RRP!View Deal

Fujifilm X-E2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens - Black | SG$950 (was SG$2,099; save SG$1,149) As an early Black Friday treat, Harvey Norman has not only drastically reduced the price of the Fujifilm X-E2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens to SG$950, it's also offering a further 10% off when you add it to your cart, bringing the price down to SG$855 – that's an overall saving of SG$1,244!View Deal

JBL Flip 3 Stealth Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker | SG$79 (was SG$179; save SG$100) Get the party started with this early Black Friday deal from Harvey Norman that nets you JBL's stylish Flip 3 Stealth Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker for only SG$89 – that's over half price off the RRP of SG$179!View Deal

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom Bluetooth Speaker - Panther | SG$179 (was SG$399; save SG$220) Ahead of Black Friday, you can get your claws on an amazing deal on the Ultimate Ears MegaBoom Bluetooth Speaker in its limited edition Panther version for only SG$179 – that's a discount of SG$220 from the RRP, which is quite a huge saving!View Deal

JBL Playlist Wireless Speaker with Built-In Chromecast | SG$99 (was SG$299; save SG$200) How's this for an insane deal ahead of Black Friday 2020? Harvey Norman has discounted JBL's Playlist Wireless Speaker with Built-In Chromecast functionality to just SG$99 – that's an enormous saving of SG$200 from the RRP!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | now SG$189.64 (was SG$189.64; save SG$41.91) Samsung's latest wireless earbuds, namely the Galaxy Buds Live, offer a fantastically snug fit, a gorgeous design and active noise cancelling. Amazon has reduced the price of these bad boys ahead of Black Friday, offering them in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black for only SG$189.64 – that's a saving of SG$41.91 from the listing price!View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB | now SG$337.65 (was SG$408.13; save SG$70.48) Looking to upgrade the storage on your desktop PC? This NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive from Samsung offers 2TB of ultra-fast storage, providing breakthrough read/write speeds that are ideal for gamers and creatives who work with hi-res assets. Was SG$408.13, now only SG$375.88 – that's a decent saving of SG$32.25.View Deal

Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | now RM5,998; save RM800 Get the best of both worlds with Dell's New XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop, which offers an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Was RM6,798.99, now only RM5,998.99 during Dell's Singles' Day sale period.View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop | now RM4,799; save RM700 Boasting an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Dell's New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop is a fantastic work solution for your home or business. Was RM5,499, now only RM4,799 thanks to Dell's Singles' Day sale.View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop | now RM2,149; save RM250 Sporting an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of NVMe Solid State Drive storage, Dell's New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is ideal for productivity. Was RM2,399, now only RM2,149 on Singles' Day.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner | now SG$269; save SG$100 Look, we're not saying you're single because your floor is dirty – not saying that at all. However, it wouldn't hurt to vacuum once in a while, and what better way to do so than with an Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Save SG$100 with this amazing discount.View Deal

Soundpeats Dual Dynamic Drivers Wireless Headphones | now SG$41.99; save SG$28 It's Cyber Monday, so why not treat yourself with something that's just for you. Soundpeat's Dual Dynamic Drivers Wiresless Headphones are now SG$41.95 – that's a tidy discount of SG$28, which is nothing to be sneezed at.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra microSD cards | from SG$6.70 (save up to 60%) Whether it's gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch (also on sale at Lazada), cameras, or smartphones, there's likely some tech you'll have that can benefit from a microSD card. SanDisk's Ultra range is discounted by more than half price across the board, so you can get any capacity you'd like for less, from 16GB to a mighty 512GB.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | SG$1,329 (retails for SG$1,999; save SG$660) Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip saw the return of the fabled flip phone, but this time with a folding display on the clamshell's interior. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM, and (of course) folds down to half its original size to fit in your pocket. You can score this futuristic beast in gold from Lazada for a solid 33% discount right now.View Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | SG$52.62p/m (was SG$69.72p/m, save SG$17.10p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Singles Day, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began as a promotion 15 years ago in the US to support the then budding internet shopping phenomenon. It got tagged onto the end of the Black Friday sales to help new online retailers take a cut of the profits during that busy shopping period. And it clearly worked.

Cyber Monday is now an integral part of the Black Friday weekend, with plenty of deals on offer. As mentioned, this year Cyber Monday falls on November 30, making the last week of November the best time to pick up those Christmas gifts you've been eyeing.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2020

Most Aussie retailers will be offering deep discounts on Cyber Monday. For the most part, they'll be the same offers you'll see earlier during Black Friday, but there could be some fresh new deals to take a gander at.

Most of these deals are going to be available online from the likes of Amazon, The Good Guys, Dyson, Sony, Catch and so many more. We've got a list of several retailers higher up on this page in our 'quick links' section who will be offering Cyber Monday deals, but we'll also make sure all the best ones are collated right here on this page.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday is a single day and, in Australia, it denotes the end of the biggest sale event of the calendar year. While most retailers kick off the Black Friday sale period earlier than the actual date, this sale usually ends at 11:59pm AEST on Cyber Monday.

A few stragglers are usually around for a day or two more, but discounts on most of the big-ticket items usually end as the clock ticks into the Tuesday following Cyber Monday.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Originally Cyber Monday wasn't connected to the Black Friday sales and was introduced as recently as 2005. It was the day – after the spending spree of Black Friday had settled down – that people went, “Yikes! It’s nearly Christmas and I haven’t bought presents yet!”

Cyber Monday was launched as the day online retailers offered big savings to holiday shoppers. Where Black Friday focused mostly on consumer electronics, Cyber Monday catered to things like clothing and accessories.

But now there’s barely any difference to spot between the two. What is often advertised as a Black Friday sale starts well before the actual day arrives, then rolls over into Cyber Monday and, very often, beyond. The two sales have merged into what could be described as "Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the Week Before and After".

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the run-up to Christmas, and they’ve had a massive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For the shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole week or more of what appear to be good deals, but if you aren’t too careful, you could end up going overboard.

If you’re savvy, though, and take advantage of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you really can save a lot of money on some of the hottest tech in town.