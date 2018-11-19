This Apple Watch 3 deal is the cheapest we've seen so far

Hey, did you notice that Black Friday is on its way? This year that means that the deals are starting earlier than usual, and we're waiting for some specific tech to get a discount.

One of those things is the Apple Watch, and the Watch 3 is the first that's got a discount, with John Lewis and Very offering the 38mm version for £249 - the lowest we've seen around so far for the smartwatch.

You can get the larger 42mm option for £279, and both prices are £30 cheaper than you can find from the Apple website - it's rare to find much disparity between Apple direct and the retailers, to be honest.

Apple Watch 3 38mm: £279 now £249 at Very

Go for the smaller version of the Apple Watch 3 and you'll get this more demure option of the iWatch for one of the lowest prices we've seen on the web. Just make sure you're getting the correct model - this doesn't have LTE connectivity, and you'll be paying a lot more for that.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 42mm: £279 now £249 at John Lewis

If you're after the larger size of the Apple Watch, then this option from Very is the way to go - it's the cheapest we've seen so far. It's for the GPS-only version of the Watch, so make sure if you're gifting, this is the version they want.View Deal

This is for the GPS-only version of the Watch 3, with the LTE-enabled version (which allows you to connect to the internet without a phone present) costing a little more.

Remember, this isn't the newest version of Apple's wristpiece - that's saved for the Apple Watch 4 - and we've not seen any deals for that newer model just yet, which makes sense when you consider it only launched a couple of months ago.

We're rounding up all the very best Black Friday deals on all of today's top tech on TechRadar, so keep an eye on our bespoke hub to find the options that truly do offer something different from the overwhelming din of 'deals' out there.