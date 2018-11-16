Hot VPN deal alert: You can now get a massive 88% off the price of PureVPN

There has been a serious rise in the popularity of VPNs in the last year or two. Whether this is because people are more cautious about their digital footprint or if they desperately want to keep up with their favourite shows when they're on holiday we're not entirely sure. What we do know however, is that everyone is looking for the best deals on VPN services and we've got wind of an amazing deal for you.

PureVPN is offering a staggering 88% off its five-year plan as part of its Black Friday deals. This means that you would be paying a grand total of $79 (roughly £60.92) for five whole years of safety online. So no need to worry for the next 1,825 days (and yes, we did use a calculator for that)

This works out at an effective yearly cost of $15.80 (£12.22) or monthly cost of only $1.32 (roughly £1.02) . A quick look at our best VPN guide will show you that this has them all beat on price, making it the cheapest of all our top-rated VPNs right now.

The new price is only $43 more than PureVPN's one year subscription. That's four years of extra security and the ability to access restricted sites in overseas countries or in certain offices and schools for less than $50 more.

Black Friday VPN deal: 88% discount on PureVPN

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more. You can connect up to five devices to your VPN - this could include your phone, TV, PlayStation or a number of other gadgets.

What can you do with a VPN

VPNs essentially have two uses when you break it down: online safety and avoiding restrictions. In terms of cyber safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. In simple English, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

