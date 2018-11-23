Buying a Nintendo Switch? Then get a £20 discount on Mario Party

If you're thinking of buying a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, it may be worth heading to Argos - the retailer is offering discounted games to go along with your new console, bundled or not.

Whether you're looking at the neon or grey version of the console (£279.99), the Pokemon Let's Go Eevee Bundle, or the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Bundle (both £339.99), you can get discounts on one of the following games:

For an extra £10 you can get LA Noire, WWE 2K18, Hello Kitty Cruisers, or Runbow, which is a saving of around £4 - unless you choose LA Noir, which is only a saving of £2.99.

Alternatively, for an extra £15 you can get Overcooked 2, Shaq-fu A Legend Reborn, Darkest Dungeon, Wonderboy the Dragon Trap, Yonder, Candle, or Legendary Fishing representing a saving of around £5 depending on which game you choose.

For an extra £20 you can get Hunting Simulator NS, Carnival Games NS, Urban Trials Playground, or Tennis World Tour.

Lastly, for an extra £25 you can get Mario Kart 8, Mario Party, Hello Neighbor NS, or for an extra £30, there's the Starlink Starter Pack NS.

Argos Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch | Carnival Games | £299.99 at Argos

Adding an extra £20 on top of the Nintendo Switch console price, and you can get Hunting Simulator NS, Carnival Games NS, Urban Trials Playground, or Tennis World Tour.View Deal

Is this a good deal?

When you consider that some retailers are selling the Nintendo Switch console for as little as £249, to make this deal worthwhile you would need to opt for one of the more expensive (and more heavily discounted) games such as Super Mario Party or Mario Kart 8.

But even then, the Nintendo Switch plus one of these £25 titles would work out at £304.99, so you'd be able to make better savings by getting the console for £249 and adding whichever game you fancied.

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Black Friday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.

View Deal