The best Black Friday deals 2018: early deals from now to Cyber Monday

The first Black Friday 2018 deals have gone live, with discounts on 4KTVs, PS4 bundles, laptops, tablets and 4K streaming devices for your budding smart home.

You'll find early Black Friday deals throughout our updated to list, and we'll keep updating this list until the very end of Cyber Monday. Be don't wait until Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving is next week, but retailers aren't waiting with prime deals.

Today, you'll find 4KTV deals, Nintendo Switch price drops, and PS4 Pro bundles. You'll also get cheap laptops, whether you're looking for a basic Chromebook or want a brand new MacBook Pro for $200 off.

True: Finding Black Friday deals is easy. But finding the best Black Friday deals in 2018 is a challenge, simply because there are so many retailers with different prices. What's on sale at Walmart may be cheaper at Amazon, GameStop or Newegg. We're also running daily price checks at B&H Photo and Best Buy.

We always listed the best price as soon as we find a Black Friday deal. We'll be doing this from now until Cyber Monday. Black Friday seales make November 2018 the best time to seek out 4KTV deals , gaming geals , camera deals , and the best phone deals .

We expect even bigger deals for 2018 in the US, and in turn, you'll need our expertise to suss out the best prices. Our guide often acts as the difference between finding a 'cheap' 4K TV deal at a good price and finding it for $100 or $200 cheaper. Everything is on sale, but which US retailer has it for the rock-bottom price?

The best Black Friday deals

iPad 9.7 (2018) - $329 now $249

We were certain that this new iPad, which now comes with Apple Pencil support, was going to be a big hitter in this year's sales and we were thoroughly right - this is going to be a great price for the new tablet from Apple. It's only live for a day, so snap it up if you're after a new model. Expires November 23View Deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: $479 $299 at Amazon

The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this $180 discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal

New today: Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was $99.99, now $69.99

Your kids are worth it, but we know you'd also appreciate saving $30 on a tablet – one they aren't going to break thanks to rubber bumpers. Here's the best deal for a 7-inch tablet.View Deal

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa $249 $199 at Amazon

The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice. View Deal

MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $300 off list price

This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $300 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.View Deal

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 - $179.99 now $99 at Walmart

One of the top deals last year, the Samsung Chromebook 3 with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron N3060 processor is even cheaper this year - it's not the most powerful by a long way, but for basic stuff it's a very cheap choice. View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | $59.99 Now $24.99 a year

There's 58% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment - a special software treat for Black Friday. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

ExpressVPN | $12.95 NOW $6.67 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more.

View Deal

Echo Dot + Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack $99.98 $49.99 at Amazon

If you tend to misplace your keys, wallet or phone, then this bundle deal from Amazon is for you. Amazon is offering the Echo Dot with Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack for $49.99. That's $38.98 less than buying separately. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $499 $349 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring $39.99 $15.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $15.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.View Deal

Gaming deals

Coming soon: PS4 1TB and Spiderman bundle - only $199 at Walmart

If you want a good deal on a PS4 - especially one that's got 1TB of storage, and one of the best games of the year - this is a stellar deal that's far cheaper than anything we've seen this early on. Come back on November 22 at 6PM.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 $456 at Amazon

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $43 off ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

GTracing Gaming Chair for only $299 – was $179 at Newegg

You should be comfortable when gaming on a PC or console, so we just had to point out this $179 chair that's normally $299. We even got an email from a reader saying thanks for spotlighting this deal (you're welcome).View Deal

TV deals

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 $7,998 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Plus Smart TV: $2,999 $1,597 at Newegg

Not only does the Samsung NU8000 render perfect HDR10 colors, you can also use it as a controller hub for all of Samsung's SmartThings. Newegg has also knocked off an incredible 47% off deal, that takes $1,402 off its usual price.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $3,999 $3,196 at Amazon

The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $803 discounts we've seen this Black Friday season.

LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,196 $1,696 at Amazon

The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.View Deal

Hisense 40-inch Full HD TV - $178 now $99

Do we really need to go into this one? Sure, we've no idea about whether or not it's actually a good screen, but Hisense has been making decent budget TVs for a little while now and for under a hundred bucks, this is a great choice for a second set. Expires November 23View Deal

Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR - $598 now $498

This is a tricky one in terms of a recommendation - one that we've not tested, and the size of the screen for the price rings some alarm bells in terms of overall image quality - although it does have active backlight dimming and Dolby Vision, which is impressive for the price. Expires November 23View Deal

Laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 22 3000: $449 $369 on Walmart

You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6, Intel Core i5 - $599 at Walmart

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.

View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5-inch: $1,699 $1,066 at Amazon

The Mac Mini might be back, but the most value oriented macOS machine is arguably the 21.5-inch iMac. This particular model we're featuring here is a mid-rang 2018 model equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display and 1TB storage drive. That's pretty much everything you'll need to get through a tough day and it has been heavily discounted by $415.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch) for just $329 – was $499

You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $170 off MSRP.View Deal

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop $699 $529 at Walmart

This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 24% off at Walmart.View Deal

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $299 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's currently $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 920 (13-inch): $1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo

Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330: $329 $270 at Lenovo

You can score one of Lenovo's most affordable laptops for even less right now, with a cool savings of $59.99 (or 18%) off list price. Powered by AMD, the laptop has a surprising 500GB of storage.View Deal

MacBook 2017 (refurbished): $1,299 $899 on Amazon

Amazon is selling a refurbished version of the 2017, 12-inch MacBook for a cool $400 off the list price of a new model. While it's cheating a bit, this is the cheapest current MacBook we've found.View Deal

MSI GT75 Titan: $2,799 $2,199 at Newegg

This monster gaming laptop, with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 128GB SSD/1TB HDD storage combo behind a 120Hz, FHD display, is now a whopping $600 off.View Deal

Asus VivoBook: $749 $599 at Newegg

This VivoBook might be part of Asus mid-range laptop lineup, but it features some crazy specs including a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Nvidia graphics and a 1TB storage drive. Best of all, it's going for $150 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330: $329 $270 at Lenovo

You can score one of Lenovo's most affordable laptops for even less right now, with a cool savings of $59.99 (or 18%) off list price. Powered by AMD, the laptop has a surprising 500GB of storage.View Deal

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $799 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: $799 $619 on eBay

This might be the lowest you see a gaming laptop go before Black Friday, complete with a full HD, 15-inch display powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, GTX 1050 graphics and 1TB of storage.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 $899 at Amazon

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1: $299 $249 at Walmart

This is likely the cheapest 2-in-1 Chromebook you'll find before Black Friday and likely after, with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage for a cool $50 off.View Deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: $479 $299 at Amazon

The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this $180 discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal

LG 32GK650F 32-inch monitor: $549 $494 at Newegg

This gorgeous 1,440p, 144Hz gaming monitor is a solid choice for hardcore PC gamers who want a bigger screen. Plus you can take advantage of $55 off discount that's available right now. View Deal

Acer 34-inch Curved FreeSync WQHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: $599 $449 at Newegg

The Acer ED347CKR is a spectacular 34-inch monitor that features a 21:9 aspect ratio you'll want to play ultra-wide movies and other streaming media. Games also look incredibly cinematic and fluid on this screen thanks to its 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. We'll bet you'll also love the $150 save when you buy this monitor too.View Deal

iPad, Kindle and tablet deals

iPad Mini 4 128GB: $399 $249 at Target

While we didn't get a new iPad Mini this year, you can pick up the most-updated model with a hefty discount. Pick up a 128GB iPad Mini 4 for $249 with a deal running from November 23 to 25.

New today: Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) tablet is $99 (was $119.99, $99.99) at Amazon

Owning a 10-inch tablet doesn't have to cost you hundreds of dollars. According to Amazon, it should cost just $100. That's going to be the going rate starting today.

New today: Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet was $199.99, now $149.99

The almighty 10-inch version of the kids tablet gives you a full HD screen and and one year of year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Parents can buy their kids love at these prices.View Deal

Camera deals

GoPro Fusion: $699 $599 at B&H Photo

The GoPro Fusion is one of the more interesting 360-degree cameras that captures a 5.2K resolution video. If you were on the fence about buying it, the 360 camera is going for $100 off its regular price right now.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T2: $1,599 $1,099 at Adorama

Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It's one of our favorite cameras of yesteryear and is going for a $500 off deal you shouldn't skip out on.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro: $899 $759 at Adorama

The DJI Mavic Pro was once one of the best drones in the world for several very good controls. It combined 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. In case you missed picking it up when it launched, now is the perfect time – after all, it's going for $140 off.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with $370 in instant savings.View Deal

DJI Spark: $399 $349 at Adorama

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $50 discount.View Deal

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle: $499 $299 at B&H Photo

The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $200 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal

Phone deals

iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card w/ activation

While the deal isn't so sweet for older iPhone models, you can still get a $150 gift card when picking up last year's (still powerful) iPhone X, an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus if you sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. View Deal

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card w/ activation

While this isn't quite money off the list price, you can get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. And hey, you can put that gift card toward other deals at Target.

Galaxy S9 64GB: $719 $319 from Samsung w/ Verizon activation

This is the best deal we've found, so long as you're ready to sign up with Verizon. If so, you can get a new 64GB Galaxy S9 for $319. The deal starts November 22.

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card w/ activation

While this isn't quite money off the list price, you can get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. And hey, you can put that gift card toward other deals at Target.

More Black Friday deals to come

Not all Black Friday deals are available immediately. Sometimes we know about them in advance, but the price changes haven't launched yet. Here's a preview of Black Friday deals to come in stores.

Samsung Chromebook 11 for just $199 – was $229

One of the cheapest laptops you can buy comes from a name brand like Samsung, and Best Buy will offer it for the magic price of $199 on Black Friday.

Nov. 22: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is $49.99, soon $24

The latest version of the Amazon Echo Dot speaker will return to our favorite price on November 22 when it reaches $24. Deals on mini smart speakers don't get better than this.View Deal

S9 64GB unlocked: $719 $519 on Samsung's website

As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies. This deal goes live on November 18. View Deal

Galaxy S9 64GB dual SIM unlocked $719 $594 on Amazon

If you wanted the dual SIM version of the above deal in the Lilac Purple hue (other colors cost a fraction more), it can be yours for over $100 off the regular price.View Deal

Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9: $300 off with carrier activation

This Best Buy deal knocks $300 off the list price of a Samsung Galaxy S9 (regularly $719), S9 Plus (regularly $839) or Note 9 (regularly $999) if you sign up with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. This is a doorbuster deal, so rush in on Black Friday, starting early at 5PM on November 22, if you want this discount.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: $200 off with carrier activation

This Best Buy deal takes off $200 from the list price of the recently-released Google Pixel 3 (regularly $799) and Pixel 3 XL (regularly $899) phones if you sign up with Verizon. This deal is valid from November 22 to 24.View Deal

Nov 22 at 6PM: PS4 1TB and Spider-Man bundle - only $199 at Walmart

The best PS4-exclusive game right now is Spider-Man and Walmart is pairing it with a PS4 1TB console today if what may be the ultimate holiday PlayStation 4 bundle at a price of $199.View Deal

Sold out, but could be in stock for Black Friday later

Sold Out (for now): Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle: $345 $299 at GameStop

Right now at GameStop, you can score a Nintendo Switch console with red and blue Joy-Con controllers for its normal price, but with $45 worth of in-game Fortnite goodies.View Deal

Black Friday 2018 predictions

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates change every year, but they're the same days – the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. And really, the routine is the same.

We're going to see 4K TVs on sale from Samsung, LG, Sony, and especially TCL. We really appreciate their TCL Roku TV. Cameras will be on sale from Canon and Nikon, but the most popular camera deals will come from GoPro. No the new GoPro Hero 7 Black won't get a steep discount, but the older GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black will see significant price drops.

Top US retailers with the best Black Friday 2018 are expected to be Walmart , Amazon , Newegg , Best Buy, GameStop, and Jet.

4K TV deals will be big on Black Friday

When it comes to video game consoles, Nintendo Switch may get its second year of big deals (it was massively popular last year – and actually in stock), and PS4 and Xbox One will continue to be big sellers on Black Friday. Overall, the best value comes from games bundled with the system rather than reduced prices.

The best noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphone, and Bluetooth speakers are gadgets that just about everyone on your holiday wish list will want in 2018. The same goes for even bigger ticket items: the best iPads, Chromebooks, and fitness trackers, and DSLRs.

You're going to see a lot on sale in these categories, and from these stores – some of which will have early deals in the days and weeks ahead of Black Friday:

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate is an important one. You don't want to buy something for Black Friday only to have it become cheaper on Cyber Monday.

Or do you? Our best advice is to buy everything you need on Black Friday and keep a watch on additional price drops on Cyber Monday. If it's all cheaper on Cyber Monday, return your Black Friday item (or cancel it if that option is still available) and walk away with the cheapest price possible.

But, in advance, Black Friday usually offers steep discounts in stores, while Cyber Monday is almost strictly an online sale. Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are very keen to keep you shopping all weekend long, so they often slowly roll out deals (with 'rollback prices' in Walmart's case) to keep you browsing throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.

Black Friday can help you save on the most expensive products, like gaming computers

Why do Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter?

There are two reasons why Black Friday Matters and why Cyber Monday is beginning to matter even more in 2018 than it did a few years ago.

First, Black Friday is when we save up to spend our money on gifts for others (and of course merchandise for ourselves). It's for good reason: almost everything we want is on sale, thanks to retailers who have an interest in selling us on as much of their products as possible. Best Buy will gladly discount a PS4 console bundle by $100 if you're going to buy two or three games with it.

Second, it's when everything comes out. Notice that new GoPro cameras come out right before Black Friday every year and so do new Apple iPhones – the tech product cycle is almost geared toward this invent sales holiday weekend.

It's more of what you want at the prices you've wanted all year. Even better, all of the old versions (so the prior GoPro action camera and year-old iPhone X) will be remarkably cheaper in 2018. You can find the deepest discounts on year-old items.

What sort of deals will we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

Black Friday prediction are easy to make in 2018 because the sales follow a pattern. Here's a quick list of what we anticipate:

Amazon will heavily discount its own stuff

Apple will offer something small, such as gift cards or Beats headphones

4K TVs are going to get massive discounts

There will be really big price drops on laptops

Some accessories will be brilliant value

You really don’t want to take out a phone contract in the months leading up: networks' Black Friday deals slash the up-front and monthly costs

DSLRs and mirrorless camera will be cheaper and so will lenses

eBay will run Black Friday deals on new products, not just second-hand items

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become pretty predictable too. You can expect:

iPads are routinely on sale, especially at Target and Best Buy

Fashion retailers such as ASOS to offer site-wide discounts

Electrical retailers to offer deals on small appliances and white goods

A continuation of many retailers’ existing Black Friday promotions

The top deals of Black Friday last year

It was hard to find Nintendo Switch last year, never mind find it on sale. But we did manage to exclusively discover some price drops a year ago. That made it an instant top-seller.

We also found the iPhone 7 deal ever, a discount on the iPhone X that chipped away at its $1,000 price, and tempting unlocked Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8 deals.

PS4 and Xbox One bundles continue to be big sellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It seems like every year, as they age (and get better games), retailers are more willing to drop prices on these consoles. That's win-win for consumers.

Amazon continues to mark down its own products: Kindle, Fire tablets and, of course, Echo speakers see dramatic price cuts. We won't see these discounts again until Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The top deals of Cyber Monday last year

Listing the best Cyber Monday deals last year started off with cheap iPads. Apple's iPad Pro is wildly expensive for the average consumer. But on that special Monday date last year, you could get up to $120 off the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad.

Sonos speakers and the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 were also big sellers thanks to price cuts. Yes, Apple's HomePod had just launched and MacBooks do remain very popular, but Sonos and Microsoft have offered better prices (and better value). That was true last year and may remain true in 2018.

Top deals to expect on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018

Expect more pre-Black Friday deals than ever and for Cyber Monday to actually begin on 'Cyber Sunday' and even 'Cyber Weekend' as Amazon and others like to call it.

US retailers are stretching out the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period in an effort to keep you shopping. It's like a supermarket putting the Milk and the cereal several aisles apart. There are loads of goods in between that will distract you.

But that's good news because while you may buy a bit more, you'll do so at far cheaper prices. In 2018, with the US economy on the rebound, shopping during Black Friday may be a bit easier for the American consumer.

Though it's not Black Friday just yet, we can tell our deals predictions ahead of November 23. We have a good track record year to year.

New iPad 2018, iPad Pro, and iPhone XS

Apple's older iPad Pro could be hot this year

Apple's cheaper New iPad 2018 may be even cheaper several months after it came out. It's $329 right now, and that could easily be $299 at Walmart, Best Buy or Target, if the retailers are vying for every dollar you have.

An even bigger price drop may come from the iPad Pro. No, not the brand new iPad Pro 2018, but the iPad Pro from mid-2017. Especially on eBay, we see older iPad Pro models get big discounts, and really, they're almost as good except for a few new features.

Will the iPhone XS be on sale for Black Friday? Yes and no. It just launched, so you may not see dramatic price drops, but expect US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint to offer incentives for signing up for contracts. A lot of times, they'll pay you more money for your older phone when you trade it in to buy a new iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy S9

We've already seen nice price drops on the Galaxy S9

Bad news for Samsung is good news for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the Samsung Galaxy S9 didn't sell well when it launched earlier this year, the company needs to move inventory. That means we fully expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked to be far cheaper at the end of 2018. That lines up well for the holidays. The Galaxy Note 9 may also see some discounts, but it won't be as steep.

PS4 and Xbox One

Consoles almost always come with great deals for Black Friday

There's no more Toys R Us anymore, but we expect other US retailers to pick up the slack on PS4 and Xbox One console bundles. They often pair games you were going to buy anyway with the game system at a cheaper price.

Sony's PS4 has been a particularly hot seller whenever TechRadar posts deals about it. Yes, the Nintendo Switch is popular, too, but gamers find PS4 deals to be even more tempting, and Walmart readily discounts it. In 2018, the PlayStation VR headset may be pushed with the console again, so keep that in mind, especially for Cyber Monday. Games like Spider-Man PS4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the ones to watch out for.

Microsoft needs to move more Xbox One consoles to catch up. That's equally good news for you, since the price could use a drop between now and Black Friday. There are some excellent games on the system as we approach five years with the console, so you're in for good prices and great entertainment.

Cheap 4K TVs

If you don't own a 4K TV yet, then 2018 is the time to buy it because we fully expect, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to lead the charge on price drops in this area.

4K TV deals are almost certainly going to be where we see the deepest discounts on any product category. They started out expensive – tens of thousands of dollars – but even new 4K OLED TVs have come down in price. You can even buy a big, smart 4K TV for $500.

Our favorite retailer brand in the US has been TCL. Specifically, the TCL Roku TV 2018 has become a great value for everything it offers: 4K resolution, HDR, at a great screen size at a low price – our top recommendation is $650 for a 55-inch TV.

Amazon Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and Fire tablets

Amazon puts its device discounts front and center

Amazon is smart. It's offering cheap electronics to gain a wedge into your budding smart home. Amazon Echo with Alexa are a great example of this. Once you get one – with a hard-to-dismiss price of $29.99 for the Echo Dot – you'll be more inclined to buy something else that's Alexa-compatible for a higher price.

Amazon's tablets and ereaders work the same way. Buying into their Fire HD 10 Tablet and Kindle Paperwhite, typically with $40 to $80 discounts, puts you into the Kindle and Amazon Video ecosystem. But that's okay if you're a Prime member anyway.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

The first known mention of Black Friday was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the issue of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.

At the same time, police in the US were using the phrases 'Black Friday' and 'Black Saturday' to describe the horrendous traffic jams that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 some retailers tried to market the day as 'Big Friday' instead, but that one didn’t take off.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam.

It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

Are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals real?

Oooh, the big question: generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe.

As with any sales event, you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behavior.

If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents.

And, some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.

How is TechRadar showing the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals?

On our Black Friday 2018 deals page and on our Cyber Monday 2018 deals page. We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we’ll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. So whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or a PSVR, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How should I prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans.

They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred dollars apparently having MSRPs of a million jillion dollars. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam.

Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.

What about physical safety? Wasn’t everybody kung fu fighting on Black Friday?

Yes, they were. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. The combination of bargain-crazed shoppers and poor crowd control has long made Black Friday synonymous with injuries and the odd scuffle, and sometimes much more serious trouble – in 2011 a woman pepper-sprayed rival bargain hunters in a California Walmart, while in 2016 a shopper was shot outside a Macy’s in New Jersey.

Cyber Monday didn’t attract the same kind of trouble as it’s always been an internet event, and the more Black Friday moves online the fewer fisticuffs we're seeing.