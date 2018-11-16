The best Black Friday deals 2018: early deals from now to Cyber Monday

The best Black Friday deals 2018
Jump to deals by category:
1. The very best deals
2. PS4, Xbox, Nintendo
3. TV deals
4. Laptop & computing deals
5. iPad, Kindle and tablet deals
6. Camera & GoPro deals
7. Phone deals
All of the major deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, with the trusted editors of TechRadar picking out the very best discounts ahead of the holiday season. We'll tell you where to get the best price for everything, from 4KTVs to Nintendo Switch to cheap Chromebooks.
The first Black Friday 2018 deals have gone live, with discounts on 4KTVs, PS4 bundles, laptops, tablets and 4K streaming devices for your budding smart home.
You'll find early Black Friday deals throughout our updated to list, and we'll keep updating this list until the very end of Cyber Monday. Be don't wait until Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving is next week, but retailers aren't waiting with prime deals.
Today, you'll find 4KTV deals, Nintendo Switch price drops, and PS4 Pro bundles. You'll also get cheap laptops, whether you're looking for a basic Chromebook or want a brand new MacBook Pro for $200 off.
True: Finding Black Friday deals is easy. But finding the best Black Friday deals in 2018 is a challenge, simply because there are so many retailers with different prices. What's on sale at Walmart may be cheaper at Amazon, GameStop or Newegg. We're also running daily price checks at B&H Photo and Best Buy.
We always listed the best price as soon as we find a Black Friday deal. We'll be doing this from now until Cyber Monday. Black Friday seales make November 2018 the best time to seek out 4KTV deals, gaming geals, camera deals, and the best phone deals.
We expect even bigger deals for 2018 in the US, and in turn, you'll need our expertise to suss out the best prices. Our guide often acts as the difference between finding a 'cheap' 4K TV deal at a good price and finding it for $100 or $200 cheaper. Everything is on sale, but which US retailer has it for the rock-bottom price?
Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Jump to Black Friday deals at your favorite retailer:
- Early Amazon deals
- Early Walmart deals
- Early Jet deals
- Early Newegg deals
- Early Dell deals
The best Black Friday deals
Hot deal: Xbox One S (1TB) bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and extra controller:
$423.98 $299 at eBay
A trusted seller on eBay has an amazing Xbox One S bundle available now with an extra controller and the latest Call of Duty game included for a whopping $125 worth of baked-in value.View Deal
iPad 9.7 (2018) -
$329 now $249
We were certain that this new iPad, which now comes with Apple Pencil support, was going to be a big hitter in this year's sales and we were thoroughly right - this is going to be a great price for the new tablet from Apple. It's only live for a day, so snap it up if you're after a new model. Expires November 23View Deal
Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS + Cellular):
$629 $479 at B&H
In a rare deal, B&H has considerably discounted this more premium version of Apple Watch Sedries 3 with a stainless steel frame rather than aluminum and with cellular capabilities included for $150 off.View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor:
$479 $299 at Amazon
The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this $180 discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal
New today: Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was $99.99, now $69.99
Your kids are worth it, but we know you'd also appreciate saving $30 on a tablet – one they aren't going to break thanks to rubber bumpers. Here's the best deal for a 7-inch tablet.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - now $327.99 (was $449.99)
You can save over $100 on this 50-inch smart TV that will deliver a clear picture that's 4x the resolution of Full HD. Expires on Monday.View Deal
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Pink / Neon Green:
$79 $69 at Amazon
Save $10 and tell the world you have friends with an extra set of Joy-Con controllers. They come in snazzy new colors now.View Deal
Ecovacs DEEBOT Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$355.22 $199.99 at Walmart
The M81Pro robot vacuum features a 5-Stage Cleaning System that sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one single pass. This robot vacuum is on sale for $199.99 ($155 off) right now at Walmart.View Deal
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa
$249 $199 at Amazon
The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice. View Deal
MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $300 off list price
This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $300 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.View Deal
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 -
$179.99 now $99 at Walmart
One of the top deals last year, the Samsung Chromebook 3 with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron N3060 processor is even cheaper this year - it's not the most powerful by a long way, but for basic stuff it's a very cheap choice. View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K LED TV for just $327.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart
Top deals this Black Friday will surround 4K TVs, and we've already got one for you. It's almost $200 cheaper before Black Friday.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV – $1,497 (was $2,199) at Newegg
Don't pay dumb prices for Smart TVs. Case in point, you can save $700 on this 4K HDR QLED from Samsung – if you buy it quickly enough.View Deal
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,799.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon
You don't have to pay nearly $2,000 for one of the best curved 4KTVs from Samsung anymore. Its premier NU8500 TV is $700 off at Amazon.View Deal
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV:
$3,798 $3,198 at Amazon
The Sony XBR65A8F is a 65-inch OLED 4K TV that features 8-million self-illuminated pixels for crisp contrast and nearly perfect colors. Now's the perfect time to get this 4K TV after a $600 discount.View Deal
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 |
$59.99 Now $24.99 a year
There's 58% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment - a special software treat for Black Friday. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.
View Deal
ExpressVPN |
$12.95 NOW $6.67 per month
With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.
View Deal
PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)
This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more.
View Deal
Echo Dot + Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack
$99.98 $49.99 at Amazon
If you tend to misplace your keys, wallet or phone, then this bundle deal from Amazon is for you. Amazon is offering the Echo Dot with Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack for $49.99. That's $38.98 less than buying separately. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$499 $349 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal
Arlo Pro Indoor/Outdoor 720p Security Camera System with Mount
$449.99 $239 at Walmart
The simple to set up Arlo Pro Security System is now only $239 ($210.00 off) at Walmart. The indoor/outdoor security system includes two wireless cameras, power adapter and cable, two rechargeable batteries, two wall mounts, outdoor security mount, window decal, and quick-start guide.View Deal
TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring
$39.99 $15.99 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $15.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – now $629 (was $719 at Amazon)
The Galaxy S9 is a bunch of money off through Amazon, which is great for an Android phone that just came out in March. View Deal
Google WiFi system 3-Pack – now $249 (was $299) at Amazon
The best mesh WiFi system is cheaper than ever, saving you $50 on the three-pack to that extends your router range to the entire house. It's the gift that keeps on giving.View Deal
MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017) for just $2,149 – was $2,799
Apple's laptops are expensive, but you don't have to pay full price during Black Friday. A good example of this is the 2017 MacBook Pro, which is $650 off list price.View Deal
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for only $54.99 – was $72.99 at B&H Photo
The Nintendo Switch is the most inventive console, and there's no better way to have your kids express themselves than to buy the cardboard-bending, now $18 off in an Early Black Friday deal.View Deal
Oster 22-Qt CKSTRS23-SB Slow Cooker
$47.99 $38.39 at Amazon
This early deal might make it to you in time for Thanksgiving, if you have Amazon Prime. It's 20% off the slow cooker.View Deal
Gaming deals
Coming soon: PS4 1TB and Spiderman bundle - only $199 at Walmart
If you want a good deal on a PS4 - especially one that's got 1TB of storage, and one of the best games of the year - this is a stellar deal that's far cheaper than anything we've seen this early on. Come back on November 22 at 6PM.View Deal
Coming soon: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle – now $199 (was $299) at Walmart
Minecraft is one of our favorite game, and it's family friendly. Unleash your family's creative side with this incredibly cheap Xbox One S 1TB console bundle. Come back on November 22 at 6PM.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB Console:
$499 $456 at Amazon
The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $43 off ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Pink / Neon Green:
$79 $69 at Amazon
The Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch shouldn't cost you more than two Switch games. Bring them down in price by $10 through this Black Friday deal.View Deal
Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PS4
$69.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Play as Lara for less, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PS4, now priced at $34.99 at Amazon. It used to be double the price.View Deal
GTracing Gaming Chair for only $299 – was $179 at Newegg
You should be comfortable when gaming on a PC or console, so we just had to point out this $179 chair that's normally $299. We even got an email from a reader saying thanks for spotlighting this deal (you're welcome).View Deal
Nov. 19: Corsair Gaming VOID Pro RGB Wireless:
$99 $64 at Newegg
Who says wireless gaming headsets have to be expensive. This $35 discount makes the Corsair Gaming VOID Pro RGB Wireless much more affordable this Black Friday.View Deal
TV deals
Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - now $327.99 (was $449.99)
You can save over $100 on this 50-inch smart TV that will deliver a clear picture that's 4x the resolution of Full HD. View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K LED TV for just $397.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart
Top deals this Black Friday will surround 4K TVs, and we've already got one for you. It's more than $100 cheaper before Black Friday.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV – $1,497 (was $2,199) at Newegg
Don't pay dumb prices for Smart TVs. Case in point, you can save $700 on this 4K HDR QLED from Samsung – if you buy it quickly enough.View Deal
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,799.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon
You don't have to pay nearly $2,000 for one of the best curved 4KTVs from Samsung anymore. Its premier NU8500 TV is $700 off at Amazon.View Deal
Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV:
$17,998 $7,998 at Amazon
The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.View Deal
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV + HW-N850 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos:
$4,497 $3,795 at Amazon
The Samsung QN75Q7F is a fantastic 75-inch TV that serves up excellent UHD and HDR content. Better yet, you can get it paired with one of Samsung's excellent soundbars for a $702 discount, making it an excellent buy this Black Friday.View Deal
Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Plus Smart TV:
$2,999 $1,597 at Newegg
Not only does the Samsung NU8000 render perfect HDR10 colors, you can also use it as a controller hub for all of Samsung's SmartThings. Newegg has also knocked off an incredible 47% off deal, that takes $1,402 off its usual price.View Deal
LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:
$3,999 $3,196 at Amazon
The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $803 discounts we've seen this Black Friday season.
LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:
$2,196 $1,696 at Amazon
The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.View Deal
Hisense 40-inch Full HD TV -
$178 now $99
Do we really need to go into this one? Sure, we've no idea about whether or not it's actually a good screen, but Hisense has been making decent budget TVs for a little while now and for under a hundred bucks, this is a great choice for a second set. Expires November 23View Deal
Hisense 40-inch Full HD TV -
$178 now $99
Do we really need to go into this one? Sure, we've no idea about whether or not it's actually a good screen, but Hisense has been making decent budget TVs for a little while now and for under a hundred bucks, this is a great choice for a second set. Expires November 23View Deal
Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR -
$598 now $498
This is a tricky one in terms of a recommendation - one that we've not tested, and the size of the screen for the price rings some alarm bells in terms of overall image quality - although it does have active backlight dimming and Dolby Vision, which is impressive for the price. Expires November 23View Deal
Pioneer VSX-1131 7.2-Channel AV Receiver - $229.99 (was $599.99)
Save $370 off this top-rated receiver that features built-in dual band wi-fi and bluetooth wireless technology.
Laptop deals
Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB):
$1,469 $1,099 at Office Depot
The latest version of Dell's flagship, souped up with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is available now at Office Depot for a large $370 off list price.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 22 3000:
$449 $369 on Walmart
You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal
HP Pavilion 15.6, Intel Core i5 - $599 at Walmart
If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.
View Deal
Apple iMac 21.5-inch:
$1,699 $1,066 at Amazon
The Mac Mini might be back, but the most value oriented macOS machine is arguably the 21.5-inch iMac. This particular model we're featuring here is a mid-rang 2018 model equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display and 1TB storage drive. That's pretty much everything you'll need to get through a tough day and it has been heavily discounted by $415.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch) for just $329 – was $499
You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $170 off MSRP.View Deal
HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop
$699 $529 at Walmart
This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 24% off at Walmart.View Deal
Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop
$399 $299 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's currently $100 off at Walmart. View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 920 (13-inch):
$1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo
Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 920 (13-inch):
$1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo
Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 330:
$329 $270 at Lenovo
You can score one of Lenovo's most affordable laptops for even less right now, with a cool savings of $59.99 (or 18%) off list price. Powered by AMD, the laptop has a surprising 500GB of storage.View Deal
MacBook 2017 (refurbished):
$1,299 $899 on Amazon
Amazon is selling a refurbished version of the 2017, 12-inch MacBook for a cool $400 off the list price of a new model. While it's cheating a bit, this is the cheapest current MacBook we've found.View Deal
MSI GT75 Titan:
$2,799 $2,199 at Newegg
This monster gaming laptop, with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 128GB SSD/1TB HDD storage combo behind a 120Hz, FHD display, is now a whopping $600 off.View Deal
Asus VivoBook:
$749 $599 at Newegg
This VivoBook might be part of Asus mid-range laptop lineup, but it features some crazy specs including a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Nvidia graphics and a 1TB storage drive. Best of all, it's going for $150 off.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 920 (13-inch):
$1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo
Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 330:
$329 $270 at Lenovo
You can score one of Lenovo's most affordable laptops for even less right now, with a cool savings of $59.99 (or 18%) off list price. Powered by AMD, the laptop has a surprising 500GB of storage.View Deal
Gigabyte Aero 15W for only $1,849 – was $1,999
High-end laptop deals like this one don't come around often. That's because it combines a price drop with a promo code, saving you a total of $150 off of a 15.6-inch laptop.View Deal
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060
$999.99 $799.99 at Walmart
This laptop features 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB 7200rpm HDD w/ 16GB optane memory. You can score 20% off on this TGTX 1060-based HP laptop at Walmart.View Deal
Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop
$999 $799 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. View Deal
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop:
$799 $619 on eBay
This might be the lowest you see a gaming laptop go before Black Friday, complete with a full HD, 15-inch display powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, GTX 1050 graphics and 1TB of storage.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1:
$1,299 $899 at Amazon
Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1:
$299 $249 at Walmart
This is likely the cheapest 2-in-1 Chromebook you'll find before Black Friday and likely after, with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage for a cool $50 off.View Deal
WD Black NVMe SSD 1TB - now $259 (was $449) at Amazon
Upgrading a computer is all about getting a great value on each and every component. That's why we're excited about saving $190 on the fastest SSD ever thanks to Western Digital.View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor:
$479 $299 at Amazon
The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this $180 discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal
LG 32GK650F 32-inch monitor:
$549 $494 at Newegg
This gorgeous 1,440p, 144Hz gaming monitor is a solid choice for hardcore PC gamers who want a bigger screen. Plus you can take advantage of $55 off discount that's available right now. View Deal
Acer 34-inch Curved FreeSync WQHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor:
$599 $449 at Newegg
The Acer ED347CKR is a spectacular 34-inch monitor that features a 21:9 aspect ratio you'll want to play ultra-wide movies and other streaming media. Games also look incredibly cinematic and fluid on this screen thanks to its 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. We'll bet you'll also love the $150 save when you buy this monitor too.View Deal
Nov. 23: Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor:
$149 $99 at Newegg
Enter in BFAD100 to get a $40 off, that'll help you score a great Full HD gaming monitor for just under $100? View Deal
HP Envy Photo 6255 All in One Photo Printer with Wireless Printing
$129.89 $89.99 at Amazon
HP ENVY is an all-in-one photo printer that's selling for $40 cheaper. If you need to print at home, this is an easy solution.View Deal
Corsair RMx Series RM750x – now $99 (was $129) at Newegg
Power supplies shouldn't cost you more than $100, so the price is right for this PSU that's exactly that price, on sale for $30 off for the next few daysView Deal
NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
These can be life savers if you own or rent a home. It's $20 off through Amazon, a small price it pay for full speed W.View Deal
iPad, Kindle and tablet deals
iPad 9.7 (2018) -
$329 now $249
We were certain that this new iPad, which now comes with Apple Pencil support, was going to be a big hitter in this year's sales and we were thoroughly right - this is going to be a great price for the new tablet from Apple. It's only live for a day, so snap it up if you're after a new model. Expires November 23View Deal
iPad Mini 4 128GB:
$399 $249 at Target
While we didn't get a new iPad Mini this year, you can pick up the most-updated model with a hefty discount. Pick up a 128GB iPad Mini 4 for $249 with a deal running from November 23 to 25.
New today: Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) tablet is $99 (was $119.99, $99.99) at Amazon
Owning a 10-inch tablet doesn't have to cost you hundreds of dollars. According to Amazon, it should cost just $100. That's going to be the going rate starting today.
New today: Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was $99.99, now $69.99
Make up for all of the times you forgot your kid at school with this brand new Fire 7 kids tablet. It's now $30 off, but they don't know that.View Deal
New today: Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is $129.99, soon $89.99
The HD version of Amazon's kids tablet costs a little bit more money, but it'll still be under $100 a week ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
New today: Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet was $199.99, now $149.99
The almighty 10-inch version of the kids tablet gives you a full HD screen and and one year of year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Parents can buy their kids love at these prices.View Deal
New today: Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet was $199.99, now $149.99
Black Friday tablet deals aren't all about the kids. The adult-sized 10-inch version of the tablet features Alexa for hands-free Echo-like communication.View Deal
Camera deals
Mevo – now $199 (was $299)
Live streaming in 4K is simply easier thanks to this tiny Mevo camera. It's built for live streams and is $100 off in either color (black or white).View Deal
GoPro Fusion:
$699 $599 at B&H Photo
The GoPro Fusion is one of the more interesting 360-degree cameras that captures a 5.2K resolution video. If you were on the fence about buying it, the 360 camera is going for $100 off its regular price right now.View Deal
Fujifilm X-T2:
$1,599 $1,099 at Adorama
Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It's one of our favorite cameras of yesteryear and is going for a $500 off deal you shouldn't skip out on.View Deal
Sony RX100 V – now $892 (was $998) at Amazon
One of the best compact cameras you can buy is $106 cheaper than its normal MSRP. It'll fit in your pocket, and you'll have a fatter wallet.View Deal
Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera (Body Only) – now $999 (was $1,699) at B&H Photo
The Canon 6D for under $,1000? It's so, thanks to this B&H deal in the lead up to Black Friday. It's $700 off for the critically acclaimed DSLR body.
Canon EOS M50 with EF-M15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM:
$899 $699 at Amazon
Get Canon's micro-sized mirrorless camera complete with a expanding pancake lens for $200 off its usual sale price.View Deal
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III – Now $499 (was $649 ) at Adorama
This is a good entry-level DSLR, meaning you don't have to spend a boat load of money. It's just $500 after a solid $150 discount.View Deal
DJI Mavic Pro:
$899 $759 at Adorama
The DJI Mavic Pro was once one of the best drones in the world for several very good controls. It combined 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. In case you missed picking it up when it launched, now is the perfect time – after all, it's going for $140 off.View Deal
DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo)
$1,299 $929 at B&H Photo
Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with $370 in instant savings.View Deal
DJI Spark:
$399 $349 at Adorama
The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $50 discount.View Deal
Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle:
$499 $299 at B&H Photo
The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $200 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal
Canon EF 40mm f2.8 – now $129 (was $199) at Amazon
Buying lenses is a costly affair, especially after you just bought a DSLR. Luckily, Amazon has a $70 discount on this 40mm EF lens if you have a Canon DSLR.View Deal
Phone deals
iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card w/ activation
While the deal isn't so sweet for older iPhone models, you can still get a $150 gift card when picking up last year's (still powerful) iPhone X, an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus if you sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. View Deal
iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card w/ activation
While this isn't quite money off the list price, you can get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. And hey, you can put that gift card toward other deals at Target.
Galaxy S9 64GB:
$719 $319 from Samsung w/ Verizon activation
This is the best deal we've found, so long as you're ready to sign up with Verizon. If so, you can get a new 64GB Galaxy S9 for $319. The deal starts November 22.
iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card w/ activation
While this isn't quite money off the list price, you can get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and sign up with Verizon. Sprint or AT&T. And hey, you can put that gift card toward other deals at Target.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – now $622 (was $719 at Amazon)
The Galaxy S9 is at its lowest price on Amazon, which is great for an Android phone that just came out in March. View Deal
More Black Friday deals to come
Not all Black Friday deals are available immediately. Sometimes we know about them in advance, but the price changes haven't launched yet. Here's a preview of Black Friday deals to come in stores.
Samsung Chromebook 11 for just $199 – was $229
One of the cheapest laptops you can buy comes from a name brand like Samsung, and Best Buy will offer it for the magic price of $199 on Black Friday.
Nov. 18: Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K UHD/HDR is $119, soon $59.99
The combination of Alexa and a Fire TV stick come to this all-in-one media streaming AI-filled cube. It's Amazon's premier HDR-equipped media box, at half price on November 18.View Deal
Nov. 18: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $39.99, soon $24.99
The first-gen version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Amazon's Alexa-powered remote will be $15 off on November 18.View Deal
Nov. 18: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with new Alexa Voice Remote is $49.99, soon $34.99
The superior Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also going to be $15 off, and it has the all-new Alexa remote to boot.View Deal
Nov. 22: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is $49.99, soon $24
The latest version of the Amazon Echo Dot speaker will return to our favorite price on November 22 when it reaches $24. Deals on mini smart speakers don't get better than this.View Deal
Nov. 22: Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) is $39.99, soon $19.99
The slightly older Amazon Echo Dot 2 will be slightly cheaper, at the bargain price of $20.View Deal
Nov. 22: Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) is $149.99, soon $109.99
The best audio from an Amazon-made speaker comes from the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen), and it's $40 cheaper hours ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal
Nov. 22: Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) is $229.99, soon $179.99
That didn't take long. The new Amazon Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen is way better than the 1st gen version, and it's already going to be sale on November 22.View Deal
Nov. 22: Amazon Smart Plug just $5 when bought with an Echo
If you're buying an Amazon Echo speaker, you might as well also invest $5 in an Amazon Smart Plug. It'll cost just $5 one day before Black Friday. It's one of the better smaller deals in the US.View Deal
S9 64GB unlocked:
$719 $519 on Samsung's website
As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies. This deal goes live on November 18. View Deal
Galaxy S9 64GB dual SIM unlocked
$719 $594 on Amazon
If you wanted the dual SIM version of the above deal in the Lilac Purple hue (other colors cost a fraction more), it can be yours for over $100 off the regular price.View Deal
Note 9 128GB unlocked:
$999 $799 on Samsung's website
Samsung is dropping a significant discount on the Note 9, its ur-flagship with included stylus. Like the deal above, this goes live on November 18. View Deal
Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9: $300 off with carrier activation
This Best Buy deal knocks $300 off the list price of a Samsung Galaxy S9 (regularly $719), S9 Plus (regularly $839) or Note 9 (regularly $999) if you sign up with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. This is a doorbuster deal, so rush in on Black Friday, starting early at 5PM on November 22, if you want this discount.
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: $200 off with carrier activation
This Best Buy deal takes off $200 from the list price of the recently-released Google Pixel 3 (regularly $799) and Pixel 3 XL (regularly $899) phones if you sign up with Verizon. This deal is valid from November 22 to 24.View Deal
Nov 22 at 6PM: PS4 1TB and Spider-Man bundle - only $199 at Walmart
The best PS4-exclusive game right now is Spider-Man and Walmart is pairing it with a PS4 1TB console today if what may be the ultimate holiday PlayStation 4 bundle at a price of $199.View Deal
Nov 22 at 6PM: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle – now $199 (was $299) at Walmart
The cheapest price you can pay fo a new Xbox One S with 1TB of internal storage is $199, and it comes with the full Minecraft game and a bunch of in-game extras.View Deal
Sold out, but could be in stock for Black Friday later
Sold Out (for now): Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle:
$345 $299 at GameStop
Right now at GameStop, you can score a Nintendo Switch console with red and blue Joy-Con controllers for its normal price, but with $45 worth of in-game Fortnite goodies.View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat - now $189 (was $249) at Newegg
The Nest Thermostat is always a popular Black Friday item and Newegg will offer $60 off this third generation smart thermostat, and that's before potential rebates.View Deal
Black Friday 2018 predictions
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates change every year, but they're the same days – the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. And really, the routine is the same.
We're going to see 4K TVs on sale from Samsung, LG, Sony, and especially TCL. We really appreciate their TCL Roku TV. Cameras will be on sale from Canon and Nikon, but the most popular camera deals will come from GoPro. No the new GoPro Hero 7 Black won't get a steep discount, but the older GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black will see significant price drops.
Top US retailers with the best Black Friday 2018 are expected to be Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, GameStop, and Jet.
When it comes to video game consoles, Nintendo Switch may get its second year of big deals (it was massively popular last year – and actually in stock), and PS4 and Xbox One will continue to be big sellers on Black Friday. Overall, the best value comes from games bundled with the system rather than reduced prices.
The best noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphone, and Bluetooth speakers are gadgets that just about everyone on your holiday wish list will want in 2018. The same goes for even bigger ticket items: the best iPads, Chromebooks, and fitness trackers, and DSLRs.
You're going to see a lot on sale in these categories, and from these stores – some of which will have early deals in the days and weeks ahead of Black Friday:
What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
The Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate is an important one. You don't want to buy something for Black Friday only to have it become cheaper on Cyber Monday.
Or do you? Our best advice is to buy everything you need on Black Friday and keep a watch on additional price drops on Cyber Monday. If it's all cheaper on Cyber Monday, return your Black Friday item (or cancel it if that option is still available) and walk away with the cheapest price possible.
But, in advance, Black Friday usually offers steep discounts in stores, while Cyber Monday is almost strictly an online sale. Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are very keen to keep you shopping all weekend long, so they often slowly roll out deals (with 'rollback prices' in Walmart's case) to keep you browsing throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.
Why do Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter?
There are two reasons why Black Friday Matters and why Cyber Monday is beginning to matter even more in 2018 than it did a few years ago.
First, Black Friday is when we save up to spend our money on gifts for others (and of course merchandise for ourselves). It's for good reason: almost everything we want is on sale, thanks to retailers who have an interest in selling us on as much of their products as possible. Best Buy will gladly discount a PS4 console bundle by $100 if you're going to buy two or three games with it.
Second, it's when everything comes out. Notice that new GoPro cameras come out right before Black Friday every year and so do new Apple iPhones – the tech product cycle is almost geared toward this invent sales holiday weekend.
It's more of what you want at the prices you've wanted all year. Even better, all of the old versions (so the prior GoPro action camera and year-old iPhone X) will be remarkably cheaper in 2018. You can find the deepest discounts on year-old items.
What sort of deals will we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?
Black Friday prediction are easy to make in 2018 because the sales follow a pattern. Here's a quick list of what we anticipate:
- Amazon will heavily discount its own stuff
- Apple will offer something small, such as gift cards or Beats headphones
- 4K TVs are going to get massive discounts
- There will be really big price drops on laptops
- Some accessories will be brilliant value
- You really don’t want to take out a phone contract in the months leading up: networks' Black Friday deals slash the up-front and monthly costs
- DSLRs and mirrorless camera will be cheaper and so will lenses
- eBay will run Black Friday deals on new products, not just second-hand items
Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become pretty predictable too. You can expect:
- iPads are routinely on sale, especially at Target and Best Buy
- Fashion retailers such as ASOS to offer site-wide discounts
- Electrical retailers to offer deals on small appliances and white goods
- A continuation of many retailers’ existing Black Friday promotions
The top deals of Black Friday last year
It was hard to find Nintendo Switch last year, never mind find it on sale. But we did manage to exclusively discover some price drops a year ago. That made it an instant top-seller.
We also found the iPhone 7 deal ever, a discount on the iPhone X that chipped away at its $1,000 price, and tempting unlocked Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8 deals.
PS4 and Xbox One bundles continue to be big sellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It seems like every year, as they age (and get better games), retailers are more willing to drop prices on these consoles. That's win-win for consumers.
Amazon continues to mark down its own products: Kindle, Fire tablets and, of course, Echo speakers see dramatic price cuts. We won't see these discounts again until Amazon Prime Day 2019.
The top deals of Cyber Monday last year
Listing the best Cyber Monday deals last year started off with cheap iPads. Apple's iPad Pro is wildly expensive for the average consumer. But on that special Monday date last year, you could get up to $120 off the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad.
Sonos speakers and the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 were also big sellers thanks to price cuts. Yes, Apple's HomePod had just launched and MacBooks do remain very popular, but Sonos and Microsoft have offered better prices (and better value). That was true last year and may remain true in 2018.
Top deals to expect on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018
Expect more pre-Black Friday deals than ever and for Cyber Monday to actually begin on 'Cyber Sunday' and even 'Cyber Weekend' as Amazon and others like to call it.
US retailers are stretching out the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period in an effort to keep you shopping. It's like a supermarket putting the Milk and the cereal several aisles apart. There are loads of goods in between that will distract you.
But that's good news because while you may buy a bit more, you'll do so at far cheaper prices. In 2018, with the US economy on the rebound, shopping during Black Friday may be a bit easier for the American consumer.
Though it's not Black Friday just yet, we can tell our deals predictions ahead of November 23. We have a good track record year to year.
New iPad 2018, iPad Pro, and iPhone XS
Apple's cheaper New iPad 2018 may be even cheaper several months after it came out. It's $329 right now, and that could easily be $299 at Walmart, Best Buy or Target, if the retailers are vying for every dollar you have.
An even bigger price drop may come from the iPad Pro. No, not the brand new iPad Pro 2018, but the iPad Pro from mid-2017. Especially on eBay, we see older iPad Pro models get big discounts, and really, they're almost as good except for a few new features.
Will the iPhone XS be on sale for Black Friday? Yes and no. It just launched, so you may not see dramatic price drops, but expect US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint to offer incentives for signing up for contracts. A lot of times, they'll pay you more money for your older phone when you trade it in to buy a new iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Bad news for Samsung is good news for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the Samsung Galaxy S9 didn't sell well when it launched earlier this year, the company needs to move inventory. That means we fully expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked to be far cheaper at the end of 2018. That lines up well for the holidays. The Galaxy Note 9 may also see some discounts, but it won't be as steep.
PS4 and Xbox One
There's no more Toys R Us anymore, but we expect other US retailers to pick up the slack on PS4 and Xbox One console bundles. They often pair games you were going to buy anyway with the game system at a cheaper price.
Sony's PS4 has been a particularly hot seller whenever TechRadar posts deals about it. Yes, the Nintendo Switch is popular, too, but gamers find PS4 deals to be even more tempting, and Walmart readily discounts it. In 2018, the PlayStation VR headset may be pushed with the console again, so keep that in mind, especially for Cyber Monday. Games like Spider-Man PS4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the ones to watch out for.
Microsoft needs to move more Xbox One consoles to catch up. That's equally good news for you, since the price could use a drop between now and Black Friday. There are some excellent games on the system as we approach five years with the console, so you're in for good prices and great entertainment.
Cheap 4K TVs
If you don't own a 4K TV yet, then 2018 is the time to buy it because we fully expect, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to lead the charge on price drops in this area.
4K TV deals are almost certainly going to be where we see the deepest discounts on any product category. They started out expensive – tens of thousands of dollars – but even new 4K OLED TVs have come down in price. You can even buy a big, smart 4K TV for $500.
Our favorite retailer brand in the US has been TCL. Specifically, the TCL Roku TV 2018 has become a great value for everything it offers: 4K resolution, HDR, at a great screen size at a low price – our top recommendation is $650 for a 55-inch TV.
Amazon Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and Fire tablets
Amazon is smart. It's offering cheap electronics to gain a wedge into your budding smart home. Amazon Echo with Alexa are a great example of this. Once you get one – with a hard-to-dismiss price of $29.99 for the Echo Dot – you'll be more inclined to buy something else that's Alexa-compatible for a higher price.
Amazon's tablets and ereaders work the same way. Buying into their Fire HD 10 Tablet and Kindle Paperwhite, typically with $40 to $80 discounts, puts you into the Kindle and Amazon Video ecosystem. But that's okay if you're a Prime member anyway.
Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?
The first known mention of Black Friday was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the issue of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.
At the same time, police in the US were using the phrases 'Black Friday' and 'Black Saturday' to describe the horrendous traffic jams that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 some retailers tried to market the day as 'Big Friday' instead, but that one didn’t take off.
Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?
The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam.
It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.
Are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals real?
Oooh, the big question: generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe.
As with any sales event, you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behavior.
If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents.
And, some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.
How is TechRadar showing the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals?
On our Black Friday 2018 deals page and on our Cyber Monday 2018 deals page. We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we’ll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. So whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or a PSVR, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.
How should I prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans.
They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred dollars apparently having MSRPs of a million jillion dollars. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery.
It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.
How can I stay safe on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam.
Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.
What about physical safety? Wasn’t everybody kung fu fighting on Black Friday?
Yes, they were. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. The combination of bargain-crazed shoppers and poor crowd control has long made Black Friday synonymous with injuries and the odd scuffle, and sometimes much more serious trouble – in 2011 a woman pepper-sprayed rival bargain hunters in a California Walmart, while in 2016 a shopper was shot outside a Macy’s in New Jersey.
Cyber Monday didn’t attract the same kind of trouble as it’s always been an internet event, and the more Black Friday moves online the fewer fisticuffs we're seeing.
- Check out our tips to avoid scams on Black Friday
Samsung 50-inch 4K LED TV for just $397.99 (was $599.99)
Grab yourself a sizeable 4K TV for under $400 from the trusted Samsung brand. With 2160p resolution, this TV is an inexpensive gateway to watching 4K shows and movies.View Deal